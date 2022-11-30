ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Bank robbery suspect arrested after Lexington police met him coming out of the bank

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Lexington police said they deployed a Taser and arrested a man as he came out of a Lexington bank after robbing it Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the Republic Bank on the 600 block of Euclid Avenue about a robbery with the suspect still present at 10:22 a.m.

When they arrived, police said the man came out “holding a metallic object and said he had a gun. Officers determined that the object was not a firearm and an officer deployed their Taser,” police said in a news release.

The man, Stephen Conover, 26, was taken to a hospital for “Taser-related injuries” and then taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Conover is charged with first-degree robbery.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Overnight shooting in Lexington sends 1 to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say a suspect shot during an alleged attempted burglary Friday morning at an apartment in the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road is now charged. Police say the suspect is charged with Burglary and Wanton Endangerment, and is currently being treated at a hospital...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man in custody after Lexington bank robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A suspect is now in custody facing robbery charges. Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Lexington police responded to a robbery alarm at Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue. When they arrived, a suspect came out of the bank holding a metallic object, saying it was a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday. Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison. In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times. Starling drove...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One person seriously injured in Nicholasville crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the Nicholasville Bypass and Shun Pike. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We don’t know their identity or their condition at this time. The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
k105.com

2 central Ky. women, including victim’s mother, arrested after smoking meth while toddler drowns in hot tub

Two central Kentucky women, including the mother of the victim, have been jailed after smoking methamphetamine while a toddler drowned in a hot tub. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 14-month-old victim’s mother, 41-year-old Monica V. Goodwin, and 44-year-old Erica I. Goodwin, both of Winchester, on Monday and charged each with second-degree manslaughter.
WINCHESTER, KY
WTVQ

Man charged for alleged grave robbing at Georgetown cemetery

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of robbing items from graves at a cemetery in Georgetown last week was found and arrested by police Monday night. Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Wilson says Eric Stephens robbed items from graves at the Crestlawn Cemetery. Police made a post on Facebook attempting to find Stephens, and were able to do so around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
GEORGETOWN, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
16K+
Followers
570
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy