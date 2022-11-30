ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Valley, TX

Water Valley, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Bronte High School basketball team will have a game with Water Valley High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Bronte High School
Water Valley High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

High School Football PRO

Sweetwater, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Monahans High School football team will have a game with Glen Rose High School on December 02, 2022, 17:00:00.
MONAHANS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

VIDEO PREVIEW: Irion County Battles Abbott for Trip to State

MERTZON – The Irion County Hornets are set to take on the Abbott Panthers in the state semifinals Saturday night in Early, Texas. Last week, the Hornets beat the Jonesboro Eagles 44-43 after the Eagles missed a field goal that would’ve won them the game. Now, the Panthers, who beat the Gordon Longhorns 32-24 in the third round, are the only team that stands between the Hornets and a trip to Arlington.
MERTZON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE DAILY NEWS | Entire Family Hospitalized in Rollover Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, Head Chef of the Angry Cactus Tim Condon joins the show for Tequila Time!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: SUV Hits & Injures Skateboarder at Angelo State University

SAN ANGELO – A man on a skate board was injured when he was struck by an SUV on a street on the Angelo State University campus Wednesday afternoon. Angelo State University Police are investigating the crash on Rosemont St. in front of the Centennial Village at ASU shortly after 2 p.m.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Vehicle fire blocks all traffic on US HWY 67

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At 4:40 p.m. the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixle alert regarding a vehicle fire that has blocked both lanes of traffic on US Highway 67. The white truck caught fire just south of Twin Mountain Fence, leaving behind only the truck bed. The cause of the fire […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Truck Fire on Mertzon Highway is All Clear

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office advised motorists to avoid U.S. 67 south just past Twin Mountain Fence because both lanes are closed due to a truck fire just after 5 p.m. The lanes of US 67 were reopened by 6 p.m. after the debris was cleared.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Jessie Rose Mercantile

SPONSORED CONTENT — This amazing LOCAL shopping destination is a special place that supports body positivity. “We want you to look good, and feel good about yourself.”. “Our boutique was born out of a need for extended size fashion. Our goal is to be the biggest and the best Plus Size Fashion Store in the Big State of Texas! — jeans, buffalo plaid, jewelry, large-calf boots and much, much more is waiting just for you.”
SAN ANGELO, TX
Light Reading

Verizon buys tiny wireless operator in Texas

Verizon is acquiring yet another small wireless network operator in a move designed to plug some gaps in its 5G coverage in Texas. "West Central Wireless has entered into a transaction with Verizon that will result in us discontinuing our mobile and fixed wireless operations," wrote Mike Higgins, the general manager of West Central Wireless, on the operator's web site. Higgins said the company would discontinue its services sometime next year.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Hairstylist's Murder in Santa Rita Followed Discovery of Adulterous Snapchat Exchange

SAN ANGELO, TX – The murder of a San Angelo hairstylist in Santa Rita has turned into a he-said, she-said fiasco after new information was revealed of infidelity via snapchat and the burning of personal property. If not for an autopsy that specifically states the cause of death as a homicide, this case may have been closed as only a report of a body.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Steps Down to Become Judge

SAN ANGELO, TX — After 28 years of service to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, Lieutenant Stacye Speck celebrated her last day in Nov. 30. She was elected to become the next Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 on Nov. 8. She will take a few days...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Possession of the Devil's Lettuce & Being in the US Illegally Top Arrests in the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 18 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 yours on a variety of charges including marijuana possession and Border Patrol Holds. 50-year-old Maurice Starks was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers in Tom Green County for Possession of less than 2 grams of marijuana. His bond was initially set at $1,000.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Police apprehend kidnapping suspect

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department received information that a kidnapping suspect, Laquita Cavin, 36, was possibly located at a local motel in the 1900 block of W. Beauregard. According to an SAPD press release, this information was...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Possession of Deadly Fentanyl Arrest Tops Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Ten individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 yours on a variety of charges including serious drug and theft offenses. Emaley Link, 33, was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies on a warrant for a Motion to Revoke her probation. Link's bond is listed as $30,000. She is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1 - 1b, which is fentanyl. Fentanyl is a deadly substance in very small doses and may explain her high bond amount.
SAN ANGELO, TX
