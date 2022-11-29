Read full article on original website
Reminder - Avery Dennison (AVY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 12/21/22. As a percentage of AVY's recent stock price of $191.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%. In general, dividends...
AM Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.19 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
FOCS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: FOCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.89, changing hands as high as $38.93 per share. Focus Financial Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
What Makes Outbrain Inc. (OB) a New Buy Stock
Outbrain Inc. (OB) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Axon Enterprise (AXON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Axon Enterprise is one of 219 individual stocks...
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AGNC Investment (AGNC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +18.1%,...
PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
RGLD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.63, changing hands as high as $112.74 per share. Royal Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
Danaher (DHR) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
Danaher (DHR) closed the most recent trading day at $274.23, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial and medical device...
AXS Breaks Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.72), with the stock changing hands as low as $56.93 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
EUSA's Underlying Holdings Imply 12% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (Symbol: EUSA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $86.13 per unit.
Why Is Red Robin (RRGB) Up 22.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Red Robin (RRGB). Shares have added about 22.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Red Robin due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, HEFA
In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Zhihu, up about 10.8% and shares of Dada Nexus, up about 6.7% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
WestRock (WRK) Acquires Grupo Gondi, Expands in Latin America
WestRock Company WRK announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of the remaining 67.7% stake in Grupo Gondi for $970 million, plus the assumption of the latter’s debt. The acquisition will enhance WRK’s geographic and end market diversification and help it grow in the promising Latin American containerboard, paperboard and consumer and corrugated packaging markets. It will be immediately accretive to the company’s earnings.
PETQ or BSX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Products sector have probably already heard of PetIQ (PETQ) and Boston Scientific (BSX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
