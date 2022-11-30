Seattle, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Seattle.
The The Northwest School basketball team will have a game with University Prep on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Timberline High School basketball team will have a game with O'Dea High School on November 29, 2022, 17:45:00.
The Thomas Jefferson High School basketball team will have a game with Evergreen High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Timberline High School basketball team will have a game with O'Dea High School on November 29, 2022, 19:15:00.
The The Northwest School basketball team will have a game with University Prep on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Eastside Preparatory High School basketball team will have a game with The Northwest School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
