ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallsville, TX

Hallsville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Hudson High School basketball team will have a game with Hallsville High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Hudson High School
Hallsville High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Mesquite, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Timberview High School football team will have a game with Longview High School on December 02, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview head coach on the East Texas teams left in playoffs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - While Longview’s football team gets ready for Mansfield Timberview, head coach John King shared his thoughts on the number of other east Texas teams still in the post season. “Yeah, I was looking at that the brackets and how many east Texas schools are left...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Injured Troup football player continues recovery

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. A post stated, “Cooper has been experiencing headaches and stomach pains. He...
TROUP, TX
ketk.com

Former Longview QB, Haynes King, enters transfer portal leaving Texas A&M

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – According to reports, Haynes King, former Longview quarterback, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be leaving Texas A&M. King was named the starter for the Aggies at the beginning of the 2021 campaign but missed a majority of the season after breaking his leg in Week 2. After having a successful rehab and showing leadership through the off-season, he ended up winning a three-way competition and named the starter again in 2022.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Stewbabes' Grill truck

TYLER, Texas — Stewbabes' Grill stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. It's a family-owned food truck that serves up homemade hamburgers at different stops in the East Texas area. It started as a restaurant in Big Sandy, then moved to Gladewater and...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans finally see falling gas prices

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gas prices are falling at a time when many East Texans are struggling to make ends meet. This means that people can save more than they thought they would while they Christmas shop this season. “It’s wonderful that gas prices are so low at this time since its Christmas you’re spending […]
GALLATIN, TX
KLTV

Rusk County cowboy church celebrates Christmas with recreation of Bethlehem

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Normally, this venue is a rodeo arena, but for the next few days, it’s Bethlehem. The Bar None Cowboy Church, located between Henderson and Tatum at 9162 State Highway 43, is taking visitors back in time 2000 years to the birth of Christ. It’s a family-friendly event with plenty for the kids to do, and it’s free to attend.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Portion of Rice Road closed due to sinkhole

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Eastbound lanes of the 100 block of Rice Road in Tyler from Old Bullard Road to South Broadway Avenue are closed due to a sinkhole. As of Friday morning, the City of Tyler said crews estimate repairs to take up to 72 hours. City officials told KETK News that a storm […]
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas

When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
TYLER, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy