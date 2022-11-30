ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Moreno Valley.

The Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley basketball team will have a game with Moreno Valley High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley
Moreno Valley High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley basketball team will have a game with Moreno Valley High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley
Moreno Valley High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
menifee247.com

Paloma Valley High football coach Zach Dilley resigns

Zach Dilley, who led the Wildcats to a 9-3 record and league championship this fall, has resigned as head football coach at Paloma Valley High School. Paloma Valley principal Jennifer Thomasian said in an email that Dilley is resigning to spend more time with his family. “This year was a...
MENIFEE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside

Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
RIVERSIDE, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Mayor's Message: Thank You, Moreno Valley!

Growing up in Moreno Valley, I always felt that it was my calling to serve my community and help it thrive. As far back as I can remember, I wanted to do right by my family, friends, and neighbors who worked hard each day to provide for their loved ones.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Duo Suspected of Robbing Group During Halloween Night Gathering in MoVal

One of two men suspected of robbing multiple people gathered in a Moreno Valley park on Halloween night was behind bars Friday. Gary Arthur Gonzalez, 23, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday alongside his alleged cohort, 36-year-old Gilbert Anthony Gonzales, also of Moreno Valley, on suspicion of armed robbery. Gonzalez...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto

Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
SAN JACINTO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
HEMET, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy