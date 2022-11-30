ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Redding, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Redding.

The Orland High School basketball team will have a game with University Preparatory School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Orland High School
University Preparatory School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Orland High School basketball team will have a game with University Preparatory School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Orland High School
University Preparatory School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Fall River High School basketball team will have a game with Enterprise High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.

Fall River High School
Enterprise High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Fall River High School basketball team will have a game with Enterprise High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Fall River High School
Enterprise High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

