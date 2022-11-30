Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa rolls past Allentown Central Catholic, returns to PIAA Class 4A title game
BELLEFONTE — Aliquippa will get a chance to defend its state title. The four-time PIAA champion Quips stayed undefeated Friday night with a 31-10 victory over District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic in the Class 4A state semifinals at Bald Eagle Area High School. Aliquippa (13-0) will play District...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After turnaround season, Shady Side Academy girls look to take another step forward
As one of the WPIAL’s most accomplished girls basketball coaches, Jonna Burke would rather talk about her players. Burke, entering her second season at Shady Side Academy, is just eight victories away from the coveted 500 mark. “It means I’ve been coaching a long time,” Burke said with a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tyree Turner’s 24 points lift GCC past Penn-Trafford in Hempfield tournament
Tyree Turner said it took him a while to get back into basketball form after football season. “I was so out of (basketball) shape,” said Turner, who plays quarterback for Greensburg Central Catholic. “I had to get in the gym and run a lot.”. It didn’t take him...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Belle Vernon Holds on to Beat Central, Advance to State Final
EBENSBURG, Pa. — Belle Vernon (12-2) was pushed to the limit in the PIAA Class-3A playoffs, with their Leopards’ semifinal against Central coming down to a fourth down Hail Mary in the end zone, but the ball hit the turf and Belle Vernon held on to beat Central (11-3) 21-17, and advance to the state championship.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expectations high for ‘underestimated’ Bethel Park girls
Optimism is abundant in the Bethel Park girls basketball program. “The team is very excited for the season to start,” coach Samantha Loadman said. “We’ve been putting in the work for months and can’t wait to start playing some games. “We expect to show up for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Royce Parham, North Hills boys out to take care of unfinished business
North Hills enters the new high school boys basketball season coming off one of the most successful years in program history. But the way the season ended, with a heartbreaking first loss in the WPIAL 6A title game and another defeat in the PIAA playoffs, left a sour taste in the mouths of the team’s players and coach.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon slams door in 2nd half to beat Martinsburg Central, reach state finals
Time and time again this season, Belle Vernon’s defense has come up clutch and made game-clinching plays, and Friday night’s 21-17 Class 3A PIAA semifinal victory over District 6 champion Martinsburg Central was no different. After forcing a turnover on downs with under five minutes remaining to get...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer Lakes boys stumble vs. Shaler in Albie Fletcher’s head-coaching debut
Shaler boys basketball coach Rob Neiderberger won’t assign a grade to his Shaler team after an opening-night victory, but the veteran coach was pleased with some of things he saw. Four players scored in double figures, and the Titans took the lead for good late in the first quarter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem girls celebrate Mankins’ return with win over Mt. Pleasant
Greensburg Salem ushered in the start of another girls basketball season Friday night on its home court by racing past Mt. Pleasant on the first day of the Greensburg Salem Tip-Off Tournament. Kaitlyn Mankins, playing in her first high school game in nearly 11 months, scored 17 points, and Ashlan...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Starting 5: A primer for high school hoops season in Westmoreland County
The WPIAL basketball season opens Friday. Here are some of the top players, teams and storylines to watch this winter in Westmoreland County. Adam Bilinsky, Sr., G, Norwin: A Mercyhurst recruit with hops, the 6-foot-3 Bilinsky is a tough matchup who has elevated his game in many ways since he became a starter a few years ago. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as a junior.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach with college ties looks to turn around North Hills girls program
Tony Grenek wants his new team to stand up to the bullies. Grenek, hired this offseason to lead North Hills’ struggling girls basketball program, brings years of success in the college ranks and hopes that now translates to the high school game. “My wife and I just absolutely love...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County basketball notes: Coaching reunion at Norwin tournament
Norwin will host a tip-off tournament to open boys basketball season Friday. The two-day event will be more like a reunion for three opposing coaches. Norwin coach Lance Maha, Jeannette’s Adrian Batts and Dale Chapman of Steel Valley used to coach together at West Mifflin. Batts and Chapman are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freshman Stephens banks in 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Plum girls to win over Freeport
The bank was open late for Riley Stephens, and the Plum freshman made a deposit she won’t soon forget. Stephens’ 3-point shot at the buzzer deflected off glass and went in to give the Mustangs a come-from-behind 49-48 victory over Freeport on Friday in the second game of the Freeport Tip-Off at Freeport Middle School.
Pine-Richland draws PIAA semifinal opponent that rarely passes
The football itself is usually an essential piece of practice equipment, but when Pine-Richland’s scout-team offense took the field this week, coach Jon LeDonne had the group run plays without one. Coaches come up with creative ways to practice when they run into a team like District 3 champion...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux makes impact on both sides of the ball
The more you watch Belle Vernon play, the more logical the question becomes. Is Braden Laux a quarterback who also plays defensive end, or a defensive end who also plays quarterback?. Depends on who you ask. The defensive coaches claim him like a native son. “We had him first, then...
earnthenecklace.com
Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?
For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
High school junior, football player, dies after shooting Tuesday in Monessen
Officials have identified a Monessen High School student who died after being shot Tuesday evening in Monessen. Amari Altomore, 16, of Monessen died in an area hospital following the shooting at 8:10 p.m. at 649 S. 14th St., Monessen, according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
Farm and Dairy
Retired Steelers kick off the hunting season campaign
Oakdale, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s 2022 fall campaign. Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
beavercountyradio.com
13-Year-Old Mars Student Struck By a Car Attempting to Cross Route 228
(Adams Twp, Butler County, Pa.) A 13-year-old Mars student was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a street near the Mars Middle School around 5:30 PM yesterday along Route 228. The girl was transported by ambulance to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with serious injuries. According...
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
