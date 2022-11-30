ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Belle Vernon Holds on to Beat Central, Advance to State Final

EBENSBURG, Pa. — Belle Vernon (12-2) was pushed to the limit in the PIAA Class-3A playoffs, with their Leopards’ semifinal against Central coming down to a fourth down Hail Mary in the end zone, but the ball hit the turf and Belle Vernon held on to beat Central (11-3) 21-17, and advance to the state championship.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Expectations high for ‘underestimated’ Bethel Park girls

Optimism is abundant in the Bethel Park girls basketball program. “The team is very excited for the season to start,” coach Samantha Loadman said. “We’ve been putting in the work for months and can’t wait to start playing some games. “We expect to show up for...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Royce Parham, North Hills boys out to take care of unfinished business

North Hills enters the new high school boys basketball season coming off one of the most successful years in program history. But the way the season ended, with a heartbreaking first loss in the WPIAL 6A title game and another defeat in the PIAA playoffs, left a sour taste in the mouths of the team’s players and coach.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Starting 5: A primer for high school hoops season in Westmoreland County

The WPIAL basketball season opens Friday. Here are some of the top players, teams and storylines to watch this winter in Westmoreland County. Adam Bilinsky, Sr., G, Norwin: A Mercyhurst recruit with hops, the 6-foot-3 Bilinsky is a tough matchup who has elevated his game in many ways since he became a starter a few years ago. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as a junior.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux makes impact on both sides of the ball

The more you watch Belle Vernon play, the more logical the question becomes. Is Braden Laux a quarterback who also plays defensive end, or a defensive end who also plays quarterback?. Depends on who you ask. The defensive coaches claim him like a native son. “We had him first, then...
BELLE VERNON, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?

For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Farm and Dairy

Retired Steelers kick off the hunting season campaign

Oakdale, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s 2022 fall campaign. Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
OAKDALE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

13-Year-Old Mars Student Struck By a Car Attempting to Cross Route 228

(Adams Twp, Butler County, Pa.) A 13-year-old Mars student was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a street near the Mars Middle School around 5:30 PM yesterday along Route 228. The girl was transported by ambulance to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with serious injuries. According...
MARS, PA

