San Marcos, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Oceanside will welcome the holiday season Thursday with the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market Downtown. Watch Santa arrive by fire truck at 6 p.m.and be there when the tree lights up! This annual holiday event will be filled with activities and expanded amusements for the whole family. From 5-8:30 p.m., kids can enjoy free visits with Santa, kids craft tables, milk & cookies and more. Before and after the Tree Lighting, Sunset Market attendees can shop the first Holiday Gift Market of the Year.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO