San Marcos, CA

San Marcos, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in San Marcos.

The Torrey Pines High School basketball team will have a game with San Marcos High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Torrey Pines High School
San Marcos High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Torrey Pines High School basketball team will have a game with San Marcos High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Torrey Pines High School
San Marcos High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

