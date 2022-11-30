Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Rochester Moves to 2-0 in CS8 Play with Win at Glenwood
The Rockets are now 2-0 in Central State Eight play after a 34-20 victory at Glenwood on Friday night. Rochester continues conference play Tuesday as they travel to MacArthur while Glenwood hosts Jacksonville on Tuesday.
channel1450.com
Titans Open CS8 Season With Win Over Lions
Glenwood wrestling beat Lanphier 65-18 on Thursday evening and went on to beat Southeast 64-12 to pick up two Central State Eight victories. We have highlights from the Titans vs the Lions.
channel1450.com
Gant’s 27 Leads Spartans Over Senators
Marisa Gant led all scorers with 27 points, 17 in the second half, as she propelled her team to the 54-50 win over Springfield. The Senators were led in scoring by Cheresse Mitchell and Megan McMullan who both had 13.
channel1450.com
Pretzels Improve to 6-0 With Showcase Win Over Knights
New Berlin locked down defensively after the first quarter and Lucas Bixby had a double double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Pretzels picked up a 37-21 victory over Metro East Lutheran at the Springfield Clinic Sportsradio 1450 Capital City Showcase.
Jackson wins Athlete of the Week
SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Richard Jackson is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Sacred Heart-Griffin football player played a big role in the Cyclones winning the Class 4A state title, rushing for a game high 112 yards and a touchdown. The senior linebacker also had nine tackles on defense, second most on the team. For […]
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois adds first transfer commit of offseason
The Illini aren’t playing in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday night, but Bret Bielema and Co. are hard at work. Louisville DB Nicario Harper became Illinois’ first offseason addition after he announced his commitment Saturday. According to 247, Illinois visited Harper in person this week. Harper...
channel1450.com
New Berlin Football In Search Of New Head Coach After Hill Steps Down
We spoke with Seth Hill on Friday morning after New Berlin announced the head coaching vacancy. Hill talks about why he chose to step down and why the Pretzels’ football job is a desirable one.
insidenu.com
Ten candidates to replace Jim O’Neil as Northwestern’s defensive coordinator
On Tuesday afternoon, Northwestern football announced it had parted ways with three coaches, the most notable of them defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil. The struggles of O’Neil’s defense, which gave up at least 17 points in 21 of 24 games under the DC, were well-documented during his tenure in Evanston.
saturdaytradition.com
Sencire Harris has status confirmed for Maryland game, per Brad Underwood
Sencire Harris will be able to play against Maryland Friday per Brad Underwood. Harris suffered what was believed to be a leg injury through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. The injury happened when Harris and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards bumped into each other. Trainers started treatment on Harris’...
thechampaignroom.com
How many Big Ten wins will Illinois get this year?
Stephen Cohn: 14-6 Regular Season, Big Ten Tournament Champions. I just don’t see how Brad Underwood doesn’t have this team rolling like a well-oiled machine by March. You saw what they could do against Syracuse on Tuesday (even if the Orange aren’t very good), and even when the Illini aren’t playing their best ball, they’re still going to win a majority of the nights. Just too much talent on this team.
WAND TV
Mattoon brothers to bring winery to central Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Warren James Winery announced it would open in May of 2023. The winery, located on Lerna Road in Mattoon, is owned by Blake and Cole Pierce. The owners said their love for the community and their family inspired them to start the business. “The vision began...
WAND TV
Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
newschannel20.com
Rollover crash with injuries closes ramp on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Emergency crews late Thursday night are on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Illinois State Police said the ramp northbound at 6th Street will be closed for about eight hours...
WAND TV
Commercial vehicle crash on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers are currently on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Drivers should slow down and move over if taking an alternate route is not possible. The ramp...
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
WAND TV
Champaign firefighters called to fire outside of home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a fire outside of a Champaign home Thursday morning. Crews responded to a home in the 600 block of E. Eureka St. just before 10:30 a.m. They were able to quickly put out a fire outside of the home that had started...
Multiple fires in two vacant buildings on same Champaign street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There have been multiple fires over the past week in two vacant apartment buildings on Mattis Avenue. The Champaign Fire Department has responded to two fires at a 14-unit vacant apartment building at 1101 South Mattis Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the two-story […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
