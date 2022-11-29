Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT – Ross County Historical Society Announces Christmas Open House
The Ross County Historical Society invites the public to celebrate the holidays at its Christmas Open House Saturday, December 10, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Ross County Heritage Center, 45 West Fifth Street, Chillicothe. Features will include a beautiful, one-of-a-kind Christmas tree decorated with hundreds of hand-cut paper...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County First Responders will “Light the Sky” for Local Nursing Homes in December
PICKAWAY – First responders will create a special procession next week to give some locals something to smile about on the holidays. First responders, including Pickaway Sheriff, Circleville Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ashville PD, South Bloomfield, Commerical Point, Pickaway Township, Scioto Township, Harrison Township, Harrison fire, and more will lead a Christmas procession for our nursing home residents and hospital patients to spread the holiday cheer!
sciotopost.com
Natural Resource Officer Recognized for Saving Life at Deer Creek in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – Recently ODNR recognized 12 individuals around the State of Ohio that had been part of life-saving efforts over the past year. One of those stories came within Pickaway County. ODNR’s officers are often the first to arrive on the scene of an emergency at Ohio’s state...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Southern Ohio Abandoned Mine Lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Body Found in Hocking County
Hocking County – First Responders are heading to the scene of a body that was just found in Hocking Hills state park area around 6 pm on Friday. According to sources, the body was found in the John Glenn Astronomy park area of Hocking Hills State Park. Ohio Department...
sciotopost.com
Baltimore Man Trapped in Road Construction Accident Shuts Down Traffic on I-70
Zanesville – A accident that involved an auger during construction stopped traffic when emergency crews rushed to free a man from a serious accident. Troopers from the Zanesville Post are investigating an injury incident that was reported on November 30, 2022, at 3:54pm on Interstate 70 near milepost 15S in the City of Zanesville. The incident occurred when Christopher R. Siefker age 43 of Baltimore, Ohio was assisting with the construction on Interstate 70 when he became trapped in an auger.
sciotopost.com
Measles Exposure Spreads to Ross County
COLUMBUS – Measle cases continue to rise in Ohio, the recent number is 50. Accoridng to the City of Columbus reported the first cases of Measles in October. Most of the spread was from in a daycare and school locations in the area. On Wednesday Columbus Public Health commissioner...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – New Sculpture Takes Flight at Great Seal State Park’s COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director (ODNR) Mary Mertz today unveiled a new memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the Storm, a mixed-media sculpture designed and created by Ohio artist Kevin Lyles, is now on permanent display...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Underage Man Charged for Using Fake ID to Buy Beer
Chillicothe – A man was charged after attempting to buy a cold one with a fake ID he bought on a website. According to the Chillicothe police department on 11/30/22, they were called to the local Roosters on Plaza Blvd when a staff member reported that a man had presented them with an ID that looked fake asking to buy an alcoholic beverage.
sciotopost.com
Update – Pike County Woman in Critical Condition after Boyfriend Shoots Her in the Neck with Gun
Pike County – Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 0700hrs, deputies were dispatched in the vicinity of 15221 SR 772 Piketon, Ohio in reference to a female who had just been shot in the neck. The caller stated that a male subject had...
sciotopost.com
60-Year-Old Woman Arrested for OVI and Drugs in South Bloomfield
South Bloomfield – A 60-year-old woman was arrested after being caught drunk behind the wheel again. On 11/25/22 South Bloomfield officer attempted to stop of red Ford Truck at the red light on USR 23 NB at SR 316. The vehicle did not stop at first but then pulled into a driveway located just a half a mile away. When the officer approached the vehicle the driver 60 year old Linda L. Endrizzi reported that she did not have a valid license. While talking to Endrizzi the officer reported the smell of alcohol on her breath. The officer asked her if she had anything to drink and she stated, “she wakes up and drinks every day” and “I can taste it.”
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Two Arrested After Child Found with 7 Skull Fractures Dies
On Sunday, November 20th, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a ten (10) month old child was taken by her mother, to the Hocking Valley Community Hospital Emergency Room, with extreme trauma and injuries. Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives responded to the Emergency Room, where the mother,...
sciotopost.com
23-Year-Old Charged with Vehicular Homicide Involving 21-Year-Old Woman’s Death
Pickaway County – A 23-year-old has been charged for aggravated Vehicle homicide after the vehicle he was driving crashed and killed his girlfriend in Pickaway County. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey on October 11, 2022 at 5:48 P.M. the Pickaway County Communications Center received a call about a traffic crash at the intersection of Lockbourne Eastern Road and Duvall Road.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Woman Shot in Possible Domestic Situation in Serious Condition
Pike County – A woman is in serious condition after being shot this morning in Pike County. According to sources, the woman was shot in a possible domestic situation on Beavers Ridge Road. She was transferred to Pike Adena after a 911 call was made. Sheriff’s department and police...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Man Sentenced to Prison for Drugs after Traffic Stop
Pickaway – A man that was transporting guns and drugs was sentenced today after a traffic stop in Pickaway County. On 1/14/2021 at 10:16 hours, Troopers stopped a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado for a speed violation on US 23 northbound near milepost 11 in Pickaway County. A Circleville Police Department K-9 officer responded to the scene and the K-9 made a positive alert on the vehicle for narcotics.
