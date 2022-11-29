Five Flames reached double figures in Liberty’s 79-59 home win over the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks, Friday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames used a 21-2 run in the first half to take a commanding 25-point lead (47-22) at the break. Liberty redshirt senior guard Darius McGhee (game-high 22 points) reached another milestone this evening, as he knocked down his 400th career three-pointer in the game. McGhee is one of only two active Division I players to reach 400 triples for his career.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO