Skiers, snowboarders put on spectacular show at Snowflex, reap multiple awards
Members of Liberty University’s ski and snowboard team made up most of the podium finishers for the combined Big Air and Rail Jam competitions over the fall semester’s final College For A Weekend (CFAW), held Nov. 11-12 at the Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre. “It was one of the...
6 Lady Flames to Compete in Toyota U.S. Open
The Liberty swimming & diving team will be represented by six student-athletes at the 2022 Toyota U.S. Open, held Wednesday through Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. The Lady Flames will send senior Jessica Schellenboom, juniors Heather Gardner, Genna Joyce and Abbie Shaw, sophomore Sydney Stricklin and...
Liberty Kickoff to Open Indoor Track Season, Thursday and Friday
Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener Video Streaming (FloTrack) Liberty will open its 2022-23 indoor track & field season this week with a pair of meets. Most of the Flames and Lady Flames will compete in the Liberty Kickoff, Thursday and Friday at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. Meanwhile, Tristian Merchant will make his Flames debut during Saturday’s Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener at the Boston University Track & Tennis Center.
DI Flames prepared for pre-Christmas ‘Mayhem’ in showdown with Saints
Fresh off Thanksgiving break, and two weeks removed from a resounding sweep of then-No. 2 UNLV on its home ice, Liberty University’s now-No. 2-ranked ACHA Division I men’s hockey team heads into this weekend’s top-10 showdown with Maryville (Mo.) University with plenty of Christmas spirit. “It’s huge,...
Create Fest combines engineering minds, business savvy to develop marketable inventions
Developing successful business models for engineering inventions takes partnership and collaboration, which is what this week’s Create Fest at Liberty University is all about. On Thursday, student teams from adjunct professor Marc Jantomaso’s Introduction to Engineering (ENGR 102) class showcased posters of their innovative project ideas in the School...
Cartwright, Barrett Take Down Records on Friday at Liberty Kickoff
Liberty’s Indea Cartwright (Liberty and ASUN-record 8.23 in women’s 60 hurdles) and Warren Barrett (Liberty-record 63-3.5 in men’s shot put) both set new records during a successful Friday at the Liberty Kickoff. They were also among the home team’s eight event champions on the second and final day of the 2022-23 season opener at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
Men’s wrestlers rally past rival Christian teams in dramatic fashion at first dual tournament
In showdowns between a trio of Christian programs, Liberty University’s men’s wrestling team overcame 9- and 10-point deficits late in Friday’s opening match against host Cornerstone (Mich.) University and early in its clash with Wheaton (Ill.) College to emerge with 23-17 and 26-17 victories, respectively, in the first two rounds of pool play at the Blithe Memorial Duals in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Groups & Chapters
We are currently taking applications for affinity groups and chapters, and will later have the feature to join as we build out these programs – stay tuned for updates. Groups that are valued by the Liberty community with shared interests and experiences, build enduring and mutually beneficial relationships, inspire loyalty and financial support, strengthen the institution’s reputation, and involve meaningful activities to advance the institution’s mission.
ROTC cadet receives annual award honoring fallen service member and alumnus Maj. Michael J. Donahue
Because of his dedication and work ethic, Liberty University Army ROTC cadet Jacob Novak was presented the annual Maj. Michael J. Donahue Award during the start of the 14th Annual Valley View Mike Donahue 5-Miler on Nov. 12. Donahue was an assistant professor of military science for Liberty’s Army ROTC...
Four Lady Flames Named to 2022 All-Region Teams
Four Liberty women’s soccer players have been selected to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-South Region team. Defender Bridie Herman earned first-team recognition, while goalkeeper Ainsley Leja and midfielder Saydie Holland were named to the second team. Midfielder Rachel DeRuby was selected to the third team. The four helped...
Liberty Takes on WCU to Open NIVC, Saturday at Home
ASUN regular-season champion and tournament runner-up Liberty (23-8) hosts the first two rounds of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. The Lady Flames will face Western Carolina (18-12) in the first round on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of that match will take on the winner of Clemson (13-17) and Toledo (18-12) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Liberty Arena.
WBB Game Day: Radford
• Liberty (2-4) will visit Radford (3-4) on Sunday for the first matchup between the old Big South Conference rivals since Feb. 13, 2018. • Sunday will mark the 71st meeting in the most frequently played series in Liberty program history. The Lady Flames are 44-26 against the Highlanders, including 37-6 under Carey Green. However, they have lost their last two visits to the Dedmon Center.
MBB Game Day: Maryland Eastern Shore
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) Liberty is 5-0 all-time against Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). The Flames topped the Hawks 73-61 a season ago at Liberty Arena (Nov. 27, 2021). • This past Saturday night versus Delaware State, Darius McGhee became the fourth 2,000-point scorer in school history. McGhee’s three-pointer with 5:16 left in the opening half put him over the 2,000-point plateau. He is one of five active Division I players with 2,000+ points.
Five Flames Reach Doubles Figures in 79-59 Win Over Maryland Eastern Shore
Five Flames reached double figures in Liberty’s 79-59 home win over the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks, Friday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames used a 21-2 run in the first half to take a commanding 25-point lead (47-22) at the break. Liberty redshirt senior guard Darius McGhee (game-high 22 points) reached another milestone this evening, as he knocked down his 400th career three-pointer in the game. McGhee is one of only two active Division I players to reach 400 triples for his career.
