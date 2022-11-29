Read full article on original website
pnw.edu
Inspired to Mentor: Meet PNW 2022 graduate Aaron Ramirez
Aaron Ramirez, ’22, is graduating with a bachelor of science in Health Studies and minors in Biology and Psychology. Ramirez, a first-generation student from East Chicago, has served as a peer mentor in the Honors College, including as the first-ever Peer Mentor Chair on the college’s Student Advisory Board. He has also worked as a peer mentor in TRIO Student Support Services.
nwi.life
IUN alumna helps local high schoolers achieve their dreams
Catisha Toney didn’t always feel prepared to succeed. Growing up in Gary, she and her high school peers thought the staff didn’t care about them. However, as Toney conquered the odds and blazed her way through higher education, she soon learned the real story behind her perception of education.
CTA hosts career fair Friday, offers $1000 signing bonus
The Chicago Transit Authority is hosting a job fair Friday at Malcom X College beginning at 9 a.m. Those interested can speak with current employees and can learn about the incentives the CTA is offering for new hires.
Lightfoot to announce winners of third community development grants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago will announce the winners of the third round of community development grants this year.The money can be used for pre-development, construction, or renovation costs for permanent capital improvement projects.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be on hand for the announcement at 2 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Chilly season at East Chicago Central
In honor of American Education Week, East Chicago Central High School did a “Hats Off to College and Career Awareness” day. Students and staff were able to wear college gear and jeans. Students had the opportunity to write an essay to shadow the principal, dean, attendance officer, or...
Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
hometownnewsnow.com
Strikers Move to Corporate Headquarters
(La Porte, IN) - A worker strike at a manufacturing company in La Porte is taking a different approach today. While nearly 200 employees at Monosol were on the picket line Thursday outside the plant at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park on the city’s east side, a vast majority of the picketers instead went to Monosol’s corporate headquarters in Merrillville to demonstrate earlier this morning.
Northwest Indiana school district cancels classes due to potential internet security breach
The Crown Point Community School Corporation has canceled classes for today because its internet network may have been compromised during an outage last week, Supt. Todd Terrill said in a letter to parents over the weekend.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond officials present updated plans for residential development at Clark athletic fields
The city of Hammond continues reviewing plans to bring new homes to the Robertsdale neighborhood. City engineer Dean Button says the preferred option would allow for 24 single-family homes at the former Clark High School athletic fields, while leaving land along Calumet Avenue open. "That gives us an opportunity to focus on large, larger single-family residential lots contained within the infield of the development and allows for a future use, a future development, a green space, something in the future to be developed along Calumet Avenue," Button said during a public presentation Wednesday.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Dolton 149 Board Appoints Mercedes Francisco to Fill Vacant Seat
Dolton 149 Board Appoints Mercedes Francisco to Fill Vacant Seat (Calumet City, IL) – South suburban Dolton School District 149’s Board of Education voted this week to appoint Calumet City resident Mercedes Francisco to a vacant seat on the seven-member panel. At a board meeting on Tuesday, November...
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening now
(CHICAGO) Eligible Chicago residents can apply for a $500 one-time cash payment. If you are a low-income Chicago resident that had trouble accessing the federal relief stimulus checks in 2020, you may be eligible for this program. The current payments are meant to help people with adult dependents.
Mixed-use property coming to Woodlawn to help maintain affordable living
CHICAGO — A first-of-its-kind luxury, mixed-use residential and commercial property is coming to Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. This comes as local leaders have fought hard to keep existing residents in the neighborhood as housing costs in and around the neighborhood go up. The up-and-coming Park Station Lofts at 63rd and Maryland is […]
Documentary chronicles fight for reparations for slavery in America on December 3rd at the DuSable Museum in Chicago
A documentary “The Big Payback”, chronicling the historic push for reparations in the city of Evanston, Illinois and nationally for reparations bill, HR40 will be presented in Chicago on Saturday, December 3rd at 5:00pm at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E 56th Place. The event is sponsored by Black United Fund of Illinois Inc.™ (BUFI) in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation and Reparations United.
fox32chicago.com
Principal at South Side high school removed due to ongoing investigation: CPS
CHICAGO - The principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy on Chicago's South Side was removed from his duties Friday due to an ongoing investigation. CPS said the investigation is into ‘alleged misconduct.’. Director of School Culture Marva Nichols was also removed from the school while the investigation is pending.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line officials address passenger complaints during NICTD board meeting
South Shore Line officials say they're working to smooth out some of the challenges caused by the Double Track project. The work has split the railroad in two, with buses bridging the gap between Gary and Michigan City. Kelly Wenger with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says the railroad...
Cook County property taxes issued, Latino neighborhoods saw significant increases
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas says, overall, the median property tax bill across the County will rise by about 8%, but the increased tax burden isn’t shared equally. She says gentrifying Latino areas are seeing big increases.
fox32chicago.com
Classes canceled at Crown Point school after possible breach
CROWN POINT, Ind. - Classes will resume Tuesday at Crown Point Community School Corporation after what the school is calling a "network outage." No remote learning was offered on Monday. The district has hired a third-party cybersecurity company to address the issue, according to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hobart, IN
Hobart is a charming city in Lake County, Indiana, with plenty of attractions for visitors. In 1849, George Earle designed the village of Hobart around his gristmill. He had powered the mill with a dam he built across the Deep River in 1845 and named the town after his brother Frederick Hobart Earle.
allaccess.com
iHeartmedia/Chicago Giving Away Over $95K In Cash, Food And Toys To Local Families
IHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO’s AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM), Gospel WGRB (INSPIRATION 1390), Hip Hop & R&B WGCI, and R&B WVAZ (V103), announced the return of “Spreading Holiday Cheer in Chicagoland,” a celebration of giving back to listeners and the community during the holiday season. The cluster will support various initiatives during the campaign which will total over $95K for local families.
‘It is unacceptable’: Corruption left Latino residents with rising property taxes, alder says
Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood was among the areas in the city where property taxes rose the most between 2020-2021. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said a corrupt system has left Latino homeowners on the hook with much larger tax bills.
