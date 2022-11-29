ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

pnw.edu

Inspired to Mentor: Meet PNW 2022 graduate Aaron Ramirez

Aaron Ramirez, ’22, is graduating with a bachelor of science in Health Studies and minors in Biology and Psychology. Ramirez, a first-generation student from East Chicago, has served as a peer mentor in the Honors College, including as the first-ever Peer Mentor Chair on the college’s Student Advisory Board. He has also worked as a peer mentor in TRIO Student Support Services.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
nwi.life

IUN alumna helps local high schoolers achieve their dreams

Catisha Toney didn’t always feel prepared to succeed. Growing up in Gary, she and her high school peers thought the staff didn’t care about them. However, as Toney conquered the odds and blazed her way through higher education, she soon learned the real story behind her perception of education.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot to announce winners of third community development grants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago will announce the winners of the third round of community development grants this year.The money can be used for pre-development, construction, or renovation costs for permanent capital improvement projects.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be on hand for the announcement at 2 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center.
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Chilly season at East Chicago Central

In honor of American Education Week, East Chicago Central High School did a “Hats Off to College and Career Awareness” day. Students and staff were able to wear college gear and jeans. Students had the opportunity to write an essay to shadow the principal, dean, attendance officer, or...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
CBS Chicago

Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Strikers Move to Corporate Headquarters

(La Porte, IN) - A worker strike at a manufacturing company in La Porte is taking a different approach today. While nearly 200 employees at Monosol were on the picket line Thursday outside the plant at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park on the city’s east side, a vast majority of the picketers instead went to Monosol’s corporate headquarters in Merrillville to demonstrate earlier this morning.
LA PORTE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond officials present updated plans for residential development at Clark athletic fields

The city of Hammond continues reviewing plans to bring new homes to the Robertsdale neighborhood. City engineer Dean Button says the preferred option would allow for 24 single-family homes at the former Clark High School athletic fields, while leaving land along Calumet Avenue open. "That gives us an opportunity to focus on large, larger single-family residential lots contained within the infield of the development and allows for a future use, a future development, a green space, something in the future to be developed along Calumet Avenue," Button said during a public presentation Wednesday.
HAMMOND, IN
thesouthlandjournal.com

Dolton 149 Board Appoints Mercedes Francisco to Fill Vacant Seat

Dolton 149 Board Appoints Mercedes Francisco to Fill Vacant Seat (Calumet City, IL) – South suburban Dolton School District 149’s Board of Education voted this week to appoint Calumet City resident Mercedes Francisco to a vacant seat on the seven-member panel. At a board meeting on Tuesday, November...
CALUMET CITY, IL
WGN News

Mixed-use property coming to Woodlawn to help maintain affordable living

CHICAGO — A first-of-its-kind luxury, mixed-use residential and commercial property is coming to Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. This comes as local leaders have fought hard to keep existing residents in the neighborhood as housing costs in and around the neighborhood go up. The up-and-coming Park Station Lofts at 63rd and Maryland is […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Documentary chronicles fight for reparations for slavery in America on December 3rd at the DuSable Museum in Chicago

A documentary “The Big Payback”, chronicling the historic push for reparations in the city of Evanston, Illinois and nationally for reparations bill, HR40 will be presented in Chicago on Saturday, December 3rd at 5:00pm at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E 56th Place. The event is sponsored by Black United Fund of Illinois Inc.™ (BUFI) in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation and Reparations United.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Principal at South Side high school removed due to ongoing investigation: CPS

CHICAGO - The principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy on Chicago's South Side was removed from his duties Friday due to an ongoing investigation. CPS said the investigation is into ‘alleged misconduct.’. Director of School Culture Marva Nichols was also removed from the school while the investigation is pending.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Classes canceled at Crown Point school after possible breach

CROWN POINT, Ind. - Classes will resume Tuesday at Crown Point Community School Corporation after what the school is calling a "network outage." No remote learning was offered on Monday. The district has hired a third-party cybersecurity company to address the issue, according to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent.
CROWN POINT, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hobart, IN

Hobart is a charming city in Lake County, Indiana, with plenty of attractions for visitors. In 1849, George Earle designed the village of Hobart around his gristmill. He had powered the mill with a dam he built across the Deep River in 1845 and named the town after his brother Frederick Hobart Earle.
HOBART, IN
allaccess.com

iHeartmedia/Chicago Giving Away Over $95K In Cash, Food And Toys To Local Families

IHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO’s AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM), Gospel WGRB (INSPIRATION 1390), Hip Hop & R&B WGCI, and R&B WVAZ (V103), announced the return of “Spreading Holiday Cheer in Chicagoland,” a celebration of giving back to listeners and the community during the holiday season. The cluster will support various initiatives during the campaign which will total over $95K for local families.
CHICAGO, IL

