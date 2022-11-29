It was another rough day at the office, as Carolina lost at Indiana 77-65. The Tar Heels had great difficulty getting into an offensive rhythm, as the Hoosiers swarmed them on every possession. Pete Nance had another “dude” performance, Bacot may have suffered another injury, and Caleb Love and RJ Davis had their toughest game point-guarding since last year’s loss to Kentucky in Las Vegas. Here are three things learned from Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO