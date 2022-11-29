ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Niner Times

Charlotte men's basketball hosts in-state rival Appalachian State

Coming off an overtime buzzer-beater win from junior guard Jackson Threadgill, the Charlotte men's basketball team will be back in Halton Arena on Friday, Dec. 2, to compete against a familiar foe, Appalachian State. Charlotte is currently 6-2 on the season and undefeated at home with a 3-0 record. Head...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fbschedules.com

2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

East Lincoln faces South Point team with loads of tradition, option offense

East Lincoln will put its unbeaten record on the line Friday night when the Mustangs host South Point. East is coming off a blowout win over Kings Mountain, winning 46-20 agains the top seed in the West. The Mustangs’ mighty defense actually allowod the most points all season against h Mountaineers, though most of the scoring was well after the outcome was decided.
BELMONT, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball vs. Indiana: Three Things Learned

It was another rough day at the office, as Carolina lost at Indiana 77-65. The Tar Heels had great difficulty getting into an offensive rhythm, as the Hoosiers swarmed them on every possession. Pete Nance had another “dude” performance, Bacot may have suffered another injury, and Caleb Love and RJ Davis had their toughest game point-guarding since last year’s loss to Kentucky in Las Vegas. Here are three things learned from Assembly Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCNC

Gardner-Webb looks to 'shock the world' in FCS Playoffs

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — On Thursday night Tre Lamb gathered his Gardner-Webb team for a message before the team's trip to Virginia to take on William & Mary in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. "Shock the world, believe you can get it done and play with great...
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
WBTV

Speedway Motorsports announces O. Bruton Smith and year-end achievement awards

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - In recognition of outstanding service and performance on behalf of Speedway Motorsports and its world-class entertainment facilities, company officials recognized the 2022 Speedway Motorsports recipients of the O. Bruton Smith Award, Promoter of the Year and Speedway of the Year. Officials also presented the inaugural Acceleration Award at the event, which was held at The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville, where the NASCAR industry is celebrating Champions’ Week.
CONCORD, NC
Speedway Digest

LFM to Compete in 2023 Under Chevrolet Racing Banner

Live Fast Motorsports is joining the Chevrolet family in 2023. The Mooresville, N.C.-based team will campaign the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. Live Fast Motorsports is an American professional stock car racing team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team is owned by BJ McLeod, Matt Tifft and Joe Falk. Jessica McLeod, BJ McLeod’s wife, is CEO. The team currently fields the No. 78 Ford Mustang for driver/owner McLeod and other drivers.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Mooresville brothers re-name seafood restaurant after late nephew, son

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Harris Brothers opened their seafood market, Harris Brother's Seafood, back in June 2021 at the Mooresville Farmer's Market. Aviston Harris, the youngest of the three brothers, said the idea to open a seafood market was an idea the brothers have had for about ten years. During the pandemic, at a time when a lot of restaurants were forced to shut down, the three started their business adventure.
MOORESVILLE, NC
luxury-houses.net

This $6M Waterfront Gated Estate in Charlotte, NC Features Light Filled Open Spaces, Wood/stone and Custom Details Throughout

The Estate in Charlotte is a luxurious home architecturally designed and crafted by Arcadia Custom Homes now available for sale. This home located at 9235 Sweetleaf Pl, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 17,135 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bowen (704-572-6070) – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

‘Old Hulley’ returns to Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON – Almost a century from when she first arrived via rail, all shined up and brand spanking new, “Hulley,” returned to the Lincolnton Fire Department on Sunday. This time she arrived on a Hampton’s flatbed truck, not quite as shined up, but with no less fanfare than when she first came to Lincolnton on Sept. 25, 1925.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deadly Crash Closes Part of Providence Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of Providence Road remains closed after a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The wreck involved a garbage truck and car. We’re told two people were trapped in the car and one of them died. This is at the intersection of Providence and Fairview. You can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Gaston County woman wins $3 million on scratch-off

RALEIGH – Cathy Stroupe of Bessemer City took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Stroupe bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
country1037fm.com

Is This New Traffic Circle In Concord, North Carolina Unsafe?

Residents along Roberta Road in Concord say a recently-installed traffic circle may be doing more harm than good, and there are nearly 30 videos online chronicling accidents and near-crashes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation completed the new roundabout on Roberta Road at Cochran Road back in August. Since then,...
CONCORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy