Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Fay F. Burnham, 92, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Fay F. Burnham, 92, of State Highway 420, passed away on December 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fay was born February 2, 1930 in Canton, NY, the son of the late Mark and Violet (Dafoe) Burnham. He attended school in Pyrites and later joined the United States Army where he was honorably discharged after two years of service. Fay married Loretta Gauthier on April 30, 1955 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. In 1953, Fay started working at Alcoa in the Pot Rooms and later in the Ingot Department, retiring after 39 years.
wwnytv.com
George L. Delcastillo, 54, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for George L. Delcastillo will be 4:00pm – 6:00pm Friday, December 9th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family. George passed away Monday, November 28th at Thompson...
wwnytv.com
Hugh P. Wing, 74, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - With great sadness, the family of Hugh P. Wing, 74, announce his passing on November 30, 2022, with his loving wife and son by his side. Hughie is survived by his devoted wife Mary Jane; his son, Hugh, brother, Peter and Eldonna Wing of Clermont, Florida; sisters, Anne and Patrick Reagan of Punta Gorda, Florida and Barbara Wing and Randy Burnham of Massena; his sister-in-law, Marjorie and Richard Phelix of Mitchell, Indiana; many nieces, nephew, and cousins; and his precious fur babies Sammy and Duke.
wwnytv.com
Helen A. Johnson, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen A. Johnson, 91, passed away November 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on July 30, 1931 in Watertown, NY, daughter of John and Sophie Hladun and she graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. She married Roderick Johnson on November 21, 1952, together the couple had three children before the marriage ended in divorce.
wwnytv.com
H. Jack VanBrocklin, 92
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - H. Jack VanBrocklin left this world behind on Sunday, November 27th, 2022. He was exactly one month shy of his 93rd birthday. For over 45 years, Jack resided at the family homestead that he helped establish at 23043 Co Rte 67, otherwise known as Brookside Drive. During the last few years he was well-cared for in the home of his loving and loud daughter Kate, her deeply supportive husband Michael, and three giving and kind grandchildren, Kathryn, Livia, and Jack with whom he forged unbreakable bonds through laughter and sarcasm.
wwnytv.com
Andrew D. Ayen, 35, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Andrew D. Ayen, 35, Watertown NY, passed away on November 27th. Andrew was born in Watertown, the son of Ambrose and Rose Bushman Ayne. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School and worked as a handyman, enjoyed building things and helping family and friends. Andrew is...
wwnytv.com
Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, a resident of the Bray Road, Norwood, will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood. Mary Jane passed away on Sunday evening, November 27, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Mary Jane is survived by two step-children, Robert (Pamela) MacDonald and Judy (David) Jackman; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren and a brother Rev. Rodney Ruger, Oregon City, OR. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Robert and her three siblings Richard Ruger, Esther Briggs and Evelyn Knowlton.
wwnytv.com
Clifford J. Laing, 80, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clifford J. Laing, 80, of County Route 35, passed away early Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings
HERRINGS, New York (WWNY) - Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings, died peacefully Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. She was born on May 7, 1935, to Ruth Sherman & Clarence Scougal at home in West Carthage, New York. She moved to Herrings in 1939 and stayed there until 2019 and she then moved to Meadowbrook in Carthage.
wwnytv.com
Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton, died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center after a brief stay. Neal was born May 9, 1938 in Ellenburg, a son of the late Gordon and Margaret (Silver) Miller. Neal attended Massena Schools and earned his GED. On August 31, 1957 he married Anna Duprey. Together they raised four children. Anna predeceased him on December 10, 2017.
wwnytv.com
Waide J. Belile, 65
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Waide J. Belile age 65 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time a full obituary to follow.
wwnytv.com
Barbara A. Sholette, 82
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Sholette passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was in Rochester for the Thanksgiving Holiday, and therefore was surrounded by her loving family during her passing. Funeral Services will be held for Barb on December 9th...
wwnytv.com
Helen E. Robinson, 95, formerly of Edwards
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Helen E. Robinson, age 95, of Jacksonville, NC and formerly of Edwards, NY, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice Center in Newport, NC. There will be a memorial mass for Helen at a later date at the St. James...
wwnytv.com
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home in Potsdam. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Janice E. Bouchard, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Janice E. Bouchard, age 86 of Ogdensburg will be held at a time to be determined in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon. Mrs. Bouchard passed away on Monday (November 28, 2022) at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh surrounded by her loving family.
wwnytv.com
Ronald W. Pierce, 67, of Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald Pierce, 67, of Croghan, New York, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2022. He will be missed by his wife of 40 years, Sue; children, son Chris, daughter-in-law Stephanie, daughter, Nicole, and grandchildren, Elijah and Emma. Ron left a significant impact on the world around him.
wwnytv.com
Kristine Battersby, 80, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY. Kristine was born on April 15, 1942 in Gouverneur to Margaret and George Battersby. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and went...
wwnytv.com
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
wwnytv.com
Old church to see new life as Waddington history museum
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The village of Waddington needs engineering work done in order to build a new history museum. That isn’t cheap, but it found a way to get it done by enlisting help from local college students. “It’s actually one of, if not the oldest building...
informnny.com
Three North Country ‘Community Health Heroes’ awarded
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and North Country Health Compass Partners recently announced the recipients of the 2022 “Community Health Hero” award. The award is given in honor of National Rural Health Day, recognizing North Country residents who have demonstrated outstanding public...
Comments / 0