Corrections and clarifications

Michael Sheen made his rousing speech for the Welsh football team on A League of Their Own, not The Last Leg as an article said (Commentators play strong game in the early exchanges, 22 November, p43).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s header against Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final was the opening goal, not the equaliser (Ronaldo always wanted to be centre-stage but he now has to head for exit door, 23 November, p40).

Other recently amended articles include:

Will Elon Musk really let Twitter go bust?

‘There was one prima donna on Star Trek’: George Takei on William Shatner, love and life as an ‘enemy alien’

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.