Florida Medicaid stakeholders say increasing physician payment rates, reducing administrative burdens should be included in new MMC contracts

Varun Shetty, MD, served at the Texas DSHS before being promoted to Acting Chief State Epidemiologist in October. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among children across the country were at a critical juncture as hospital systems monitor the threat of a “tripledemic” this holiday season. Shetty spoke to State of Reform about the current public health picture in Texas as the holiday season begins.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO