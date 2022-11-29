Florida Medicaid stakeholders say increasing physician payment rates, reducing administrative burdens should be included in new MMC contracts

Read full article on original website
Related
stateofreform.com
Maryland senator outlines the utility of upcoming Medicaid dental coverage benefit
Lack of preventive dental coverage can contribute to a range of serious health complications and drives health costs for both emergency and medical services. Federal law requires states to provide dental coverage and benefits for their children who are covered by Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
stateofreform.com
Colorado provides update on first half of FY 2022 on ARPA initiatives
The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing’s (HCPF) Office of Community Living (OCL) provided its quarterly update on the state’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) initiatives on Nov. 17th. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Colorado received...
stateofreform.com
Arizona measure to increase funding to rural fire districts fails despite ‘major disparity’ in quality of EMS care compared to urban districts
Rural fire districts in Arizona will not be receiving supplemental funding through a new statewide sales tax anytime soon, according to results of the November 8th election. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Proposition 310, or the Sales Tax for Fire...
stateofreform.com
Arizona community health workers can now apply for voluntary certification through new online portal
The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has officially launched the community health worker voluntary certification portal, where community health workers in the state will be able to apply to become a certified professional through the ADHS Community Health Workers Program once they meet certain standards and successfully complete an approved training program.
stateofreform.com
Quick facts regarding Michigan’s medical marijuana policy
In 2008, Michigan enacted the Medical Marijuana Act after 63 % of voters approved a ballot initiative to legalize the substance for medicinal use. The Medical Marijuana act created guidelines for qualifying patients and caregivers, regulations for growers, transportation guidelines, the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA), and penalties for violations of the new law.
stateofreform.com
‘One of the most financially challenging years for Arizona hospitals’—AzHHA third quarter analysis details ongoing hospital financial challenges
The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association’s (AzHHA) third quarter financial analysis, compiling data from 29 AzHHA member hospitals, reveals that Arizona hospitals continue to face significant financial challenges in 2022. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. AzHHA’s latest quarterly hospital...
stateofreform.com
What They’re Watching: Ross Goldberg, MD, Arizona Medical Association
This edition of “What They’re Watching” features remarks from Arizona Medical Association (ArMA) former President Ross Goldberg, MD, about some recent policy work that ArMA has been involved with as well as what he’d like to see Arizona’s healthcare sector accomplish moving forward. Get the...
stateofreform.com
5 Things Arizona: CHW voluntary certification, Nurse workforce bill, ‘Talk Heals’ campaign
This month’s edition of “5 Things We’re Watching” in Arizona health policy features information about the new community health worker certification process, the anticipated positive impacts of a recently passed bill to support the state’s nurse workforce, and an overview of ADHS’s “Talk Heals” campaign to deter substance use among Arizona youth.
stateofreform.com
Q&A: Dr. Varun Shetty, Acting Chief State Epidemiologist on public health in the midst of respiratory illness in Texas
Varun Shetty, MD, served at the Texas DSHS before being promoted to Acting Chief State Epidemiologist in October. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among children across the country were at a critical juncture as hospital systems monitor the threat of a “tripledemic” this holiday season. Shetty spoke to State of Reform about the current public health picture in Texas as the holiday season begins.
stateofreform.com
Construction projects underway to help meet the demand for patient beds at Washington’s psychiatric hospitals
Washington’s psychiatric hospitals do not have enough beds to meet the demand for patients in need, but several construction projects are underway to help provide more capacity. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Kelci Karl-Robinson, Coordinator for the Washington State...
Comments / 0