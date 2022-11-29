Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Miraculous Medal has personal significance
Sunday, Nov. 27, first Sunday of Advent, coming of our Lord at Christmas, was also the Feast of the Miraculous Medal 1830. Thursday, Dec. 8, is the Feast of the Immaculate Conception – the two are inextricably linked, to each other and to me. In 1988, I made the...
KFVS12
Marble Hill getting in the Christmas spirit
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Marble Hill is seeing more Christmas decorations go up this year as a new display has been added in the heart of the community. An empty storefront on First Street has been turned into a new attraction called Santa’s House and is now available for all to visit.
suntimesnews.com
Have yourself a Perry little Christmas on the Square in Perryville!
PERRYVILLE – It’s Christmas on the Square in Perryville this weekend. The event includes shopping, music, a lighted Christmas parade, more music, hot chocolate and s’more kits and adult activities as well. Shop til you drop at our downtown businesses at the Perryville Chamber of Commerce Shop...
KFVS12
The annual Winter Wonderland of Treasures returns to Benton, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - After being absent for two years, the 23rd annual Winter Wonderland of Treasures is coming to Benton, Mo. This weekend event takes place tomorrow, December 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a range of booths and food. The Winter Wonderland of Treasures...
KFVS12
Alma Schrader Elementary students give back to SEMO Pets
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area dogs up for adoption are going to receive a special treat this Christmas season thanks to some Alma Schrader Elementary students. These students were invited to decorate some canine cookies as a reward for their good character. Mississippi Mutts helped supply the treats for...
KFVS12
Heartland record lounge works to spread autism awareness through name
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new record lounge in the Heartland is working to bring awareness to a disorder close to the owner’s heart. It’s a new spot in town, Spectrum Record Lounge in Cape Girardeau. “I hope it gives people a place to just kind of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local school districts lean on teachers to keep classes going amid illness
PADUCAH — Staff shortages have presented a great obstacle during this year's flu season, and the Paducah and McCracken school districts are leaning heavily on teachers to help keep classes going. After shutting down in early November, both McCracken County and Paducah schools are seeing improvements in student attendance.
lutheranmuseum.com
Joachim from Jacob and His Uniontown Bride
The story you will read today was inspired by a marriage that took place on December 1st back in the 1880’s. It may be an exception to a tradition of weddings not taking place during the seasons of Lent and Advent in German Lutheran churches. I think the marriage highlighted in this story did take place near the beginning of the Advent season in 1887. If Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois had mid-week Advent services on Wednesdays, then this marriage took place on the Thursday right after the first Wednesday Advent service during that winter.
KFVS12
31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade in Carbondale, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Returning again to Carbondale, Ill., the 31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade takes place this weekend. On Saturday, December 3, the Annual Lights Fantastic Parade will start at 6 p.m. The parade starts on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street and will travel north on Illinois Avenue. The path leads around the Town Square on Jackson and Washington Streets, and ends on Main Street.
mymoinfo.com
Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police
(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
KFVS12
Toys for Tots in need of volunteers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Presents might already be making their way underneath your Christmas tree, but for one organization in the Heartland, they received a gift that will keep on giving. Toys for Tots has a new home thanks to the donation of a building from Saint Francis Healthcare...
KFVS12
Heartland postal services feeling the holiday rush close to Christmas
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas rush is on, and both postal service and delivery companies say as we get closer to the holiday, the time crunch will only get worse. Store manager Kevin Hess says that right now, they’re mailing close to 500 packages a week. And Hess says the closer we get to Christmas, the busier it will be.
thecash-book.com
Jackson soccer’s Justi Nelson continues family legacy by signing with SEMO
Jackson senior Justi Nelson officially signed a national letter of intent with Southeast Missouri State to continue her soccer career on Nov. 9. Pictured in the front row from left to right: Taylor Nelson (sister), Justi Nelson and Chase Nelson (brother). Back row: SEMO head coach Heather Nelson (mother), Jackson head coach Justin McMullen and SEMO associate head coach Paul Nelson (father). Photo by Jay Forness.
wfcnnews.com
Williamson and Franklin counties both welcome new Sheriff starting today
WILLIAMSON / FRANKLIN COUNTY - There's a new sheriff in town for thousands of residents across Southern Illinois starting today. Both Williamson and Franklin County officially welcomed a new Sheriff on December 1st following previous swearing in ceremonies. Williamson County businessman Jeff Diederich is taking over for former Sheriff Bennie...
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000
Hadler Shoe Tree, Perryville, Missouri.Photo byHadler Shoe Tree page on Facebook. Maybe once in your lifetime, you've seen an old pair of Chucks hanging from a powerline, but have you ever seen a shoe tree? I'm not talking about the shoe device to help shape your shoes.
thecash-book.com
Two new fields coming to Jackson youth soccer complex thanks to Midwest Sterilization donation
A groundbreaking ceremony for two new fields was held at the Jackson Soccer Park on Friday, Nov. 18. Phase one of field grading on the project began that day. Photo by Jay Forness. The Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association (JAOSA) and the City of Jackson celebrated the start of construction...
KFVS12
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
thecash-book.com
Jackson seeks to combine tourism projects to qualify for grant from state
Tourism is a good thing; it brings fresh dollars into a community and it can lead to growth. When Jackson learned it was going to receive American Rescue Plan Act funds, the aldermen decided a portion of those funds would go to tourism. Two local organizations have each requested about...
thecash-book.com
Penzel Construction wins Cape Girardeau County Jail addition bid
The Cape Girardeau County Commissioners chose Penzel Construction Company of Jackson as the winning bidder for the construction and design of an addition to the Cape Girardeau County Jail. The $45.5 million base bid was approved by the county commissioners on Nov. 17 after they read proposals from Penzel and...
northcountynews.org
Commissioners accept Walker’s resignation
A resignation and several appointments made up the biggest part of the Nov. 23 Randolph County Board of Commissioners meeting. Jeremy Walker submitted his official resignation as the county’s state’s attorney to the commissioners, effective on Dec. 5, due to him being elected as a circuit judge. The commissioners reluctantly accepted Walker’s resignation, but noted they look forward to him continuing to serve the county as a judge and wished him the best.
