The story you will read today was inspired by a marriage that took place on December 1st back in the 1880’s. It may be an exception to a tradition of weddings not taking place during the seasons of Lent and Advent in German Lutheran churches. I think the marriage highlighted in this story did take place near the beginning of the Advent season in 1887. If Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois had mid-week Advent services on Wednesdays, then this marriage took place on the Thursday right after the first Wednesday Advent service during that winter.

