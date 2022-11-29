An app which aims to help women and other vulnerable groups get home safely has introduced a unique new safety feature amid fears of rise in attacks during the World Cup.The government-backed Path app will use crime statistics from the Home Office and Office for National Statistics (ONS), alongside data on street lighting, to plot the safest route home for its users, whether walking, cycling or travelling by public transport.The app, which was created by software engineer Harry Mead after the death of Sarah Everard last March, gives users several route options after they have input their destination. Users can...

