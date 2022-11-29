Read full article on original website
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
England bowlers toil as Babar Azam’s century helps Pakistan past 400
Babar Azam scored a masterful century and guided Pakistan to 411 for three at tea as the England bowlers toiled without a breakthrough in the afternoon session on day three in Rawalpindi.England had made key inroads into the Pakistan batting line-up in the morning, with Jack Leach taking two wickets, but there was little on offer after the lunch break.Pakistan captain Babar played an elegant innings to become the seventh centurion of the Test with an unbeaten 106 at tea to the delight of an almost-full stadium.Ben Stokes continued to tinker with the field and his bowling options, including an...
'It's everything to us.' MetroWest Brazilians get charge out of World Cup soccer
FRAMINGHAM — What's it like for those of Brazilian heritage to watch their national soccer team compete in an international tournament? "How do people feel when the Red Sox play the Yankees? That is what it is like for us," said Celio Pereira, of Framingham, as he sat Friday afternoon at the bar inside the Tropical Cafe during halftime of Brazil's final FIFA World Cup group stage match against Cameroon. ...
