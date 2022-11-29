Read full article on original website
Untouched by Sanctions, Rosatom Stokes Growth
Since the war in Ukraine began nine months ago, Russia’s Rosatom has avoided Western sanctions and succeeded in meeting key construction deadlines. It is steadily growing its business, signing new deals and negotiating new projects, one of which involves a second nuclear plant in Turkey. Thus far the only substantial casualty has been the 1,200 megawatt Hanhikivi project in Finland, but the corporation has shrugged this off and is plowing ahead with a newbuild program that boasts 34 reactors of various sizes. Fuel services remain a salient risk, but for now the Russians are confident there is no alternative capacity for supplying the fleet of VVERs in Eastern Europe.
Pakistan’s LNG Plans May Be Delayed by a Decade
Pakistan’s LNG import expansion plans may have been pushed back by a decade due to the current high price environment, an official from state-owned Pakistan LNG told an LNG industry conference Wednesday. The firms plan to produce e-methane and liquefy it at the Cameron LNG facility in Louisiana. Rosneft...
EU Races to Bridge Divide on Oil Price Cap
EU ambassadors restarted stalled talks in Brussels on Wednesday to try to reach agreement on the price for Russian oil under the planned G7 price cap that is supposed to take effect on Monday. Russia's December diesel export schedule is the busiest since April, and actual export volumes could end...
EU Edges Toward $60 Cap for Russian Oil
The EU is nearing a deal to cap the price of Russian oil exports at $60, although some countries including Poland are digging in their heels to secure a lower price. Australia's Woodside has completed a strategic review of its portfolio which it expects to deliver 4% annual production growth through 2027.
Russia to Seize Independent
Rosneft has more than 2 Tcm of gas reserves in East Siberia and Russia’s Far East that could be piped to China. Local press reports said the government will vote Thursday on whether to take the plant over from its Russian owner Lukoil. We see Shell’s purchase of biomethane...
Russian Crude Oil Production/Exports, October 2022
Rosneft has more than 2 Tcm of gas reserves in East Siberia and Russia’s Far East that could be piped to China. Russia's December diesel export schedule is the busiest since April, and actual export volumes could end up as the largest since February.
Panel Suggests Liberalized Gas Pricing Remains Elusive in India
Free market pricing in India's domestic natural gas market appears to be a nonstarter for at least a few more years, if a government appointed panel's recommendations are adopted. Sustained high prices could delay Pakistan's LNG plans by a decade, a Pakistan LNG official said. Rosneft has more than 2...
Corporate: Seoul Moves to Shift IP Dispute to Arbitration
Seoul's top nuclear firms moved this week to dismiss a Westinghouse lawsuit over intellectual property (IP), filed in the US, in favor of South Korean arbitration. This escalates an already thorny dispute over who holds IP rights to South Korea's reactor offerings into a jurisdictional one — with both sides eager for the matter to be decided on home turf.
Market Management in the Dark
Opec-plus' virtual meeting on Sunday takes place just one day before EU sanctions and a planned G7 price cap on Russian crude come into force — to uncertain affect. The trajectory of demand is almost as tricky to discern amid recession fears and questions surrounding China’s zero-Covid policy.
Renewables Growth Won't Be Smooth Road
Renewables and green hydrogen are predicted for major acceleration but obstacles loom on the road ahead — especially permitting troubles in Europe. On one hand, the International Energy Agency revised up its estimates for 2022 renewable capacity additions to 400 megawatts in November, up from 340 MW predicted just a month before. Similarly, Energy Intelligence's annual ranking of the Top 100 green utilities predicts a similar trend going forward — noting that significant growth was already occurring before the Russia-Ukraine crisis reinforced calls to curb fossil fuel reliance.
Angola Fine-Tunes Terms To Boost Appeal
Angola is showing a willingness to be flexible in its fiscal terms and help leverage its available infrastructure to lure international energy majors to revisit their large offshore holdings. The front of the price curve for WTI flipped back into contango, signaling a well-supplied oil market in the US. Frustrated...
Italy Poised to Take Over Lukoil Refinery
The Italian government looks set to take over temporary ownership of its largest oil refinery, the 320,000 b/d Isab plant in Sicily that is owned by Russia’s Lukoil, in a last-ditch bid to prevent its closure. The front of the price curve for WTI flipped back into contango, signaling...
FTC to Take a Closer Look at EQT Expansion
US regulators have requested more information on EQT’s $5.2 billion acquisition of upstream and midstream assets in Appalachia, delaying and potentially even derailing the completion of the deal. The chances of getting permitting reform onto President Biden’s desk before this year's congress ends appear to be diminishing. Frustrated...
Big Questions Linger as Price Cap Nears
The biggest direct action against Russian oil supplies ever taken by the West is just days away. The EU embargo on Russian crude imports, alongside sanctions on Russian oil shipments and the planned G7 price cap — allowing firms to provide maritime services for Russian oil bought by non-Western buyers at or below the cap — are all due to kick in on Dec. 5. But EU countries have for weeks been wrangling over the level at which to set the price cap on Russian crude cargoes. As PIW went to press, EU member states appeared close to agreeing on a cap of $60 per barrel, which they and the G7 must still sign off on. But hawkish Poland remained hesitant, arguing for a cap of around $30/bbl that would seek to hit Russian oil revenues harder. Like the bloc's difficulty in agreeing to a gas price cap, it has been a vexatious debate. A low oil price cap risks roiling the markets, provoking Russian retaliation and driving up prices and freight rates, while a high cap risks achieving little. G7 leaders are mindful that their efforts to squeeze Russia’s revenues have so far proved relatively ineffective. But the US — which is worried about an oil price spike from Russian supply disruptions — and some Mediterranean countries like Greece with large shipping industries have pushed for a higher cap price in the $60s. The proposed $60/bbl price would be near the top end of a previously discussed range and slightly below the current estimated price of Urals, which has been trading at discounts to benchmark Brent of around $22-$23/bbl, according to Russian data. It also would be above Russia’s cost of production, which energy ministry officials say ranges from $15-$40/bbl.
