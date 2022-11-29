ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KAKE TV

Kansas woman killed, man hurt when pickup crashes into semi

JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 46-year-old southwest Kansas woman was killed when her pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon. The accident happened at around 1:30 pm. at K-27 and U.S. 160 on the edge of Johnson City in Stanton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Gladis Antillon Garcia was turning left from K-27 to U.S. 160 and was struck by the semi.
STANTON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

One dead following Topeka officer-involved shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - After pulling over a suspected stolen vehicle, a Topeka police officer shot and killed a man after the man showed the officer his gun. Topeka police say that on December 1, shortly before 7:00 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle occupied by a man in the east alley of the 2000 block of SW Lincoln Street.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

WHITTIER PLACE APARTMENTS: Man shoot self after two-hour negotiation period

One person was taken to Newman Regional Health with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an incident at an east Emporia apartment complex Friday. The incident in question developed around 3 pm. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers initially went to 1200 Whittier Place Apartment 333 to find 23-year-old Guadalupe Murillo for the purpose of serving a felony warrant. As officers searched the apartment, Murillo appeared from a closet holding a gun to himself.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Police pursuit starts in Olathe, ends with crash in Lenexa

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) – An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe on Wednesday afternoon ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Right now, we know that Olathe police tried to stop a stolen black Chevrolet Tahoe at 3:11...
LENEXA, KS
KMBC.com

Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Drivers hospitalized when speeding truck causes 6-car pileup near Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck that had been going too fast on I-35 caused a 6-car pileup sending multiple drivers to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Pkwy. with reports of a 6-vehicle collision.
SHAWNEE, KS
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan man climbs through windshield following crash

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department. As he entered the road, police […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old named Cash was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS

