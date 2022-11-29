JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 46-year-old southwest Kansas woman was killed when her pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon. The accident happened at around 1:30 pm. at K-27 and U.S. 160 on the edge of Johnson City in Stanton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Gladis Antillon Garcia was turning left from K-27 to U.S. 160 and was struck by the semi.

STANTON COUNTY, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO