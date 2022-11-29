Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Kansas woman killed, man hurt when pickup crashes into semi
JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 46-year-old southwest Kansas woman was killed when her pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon. The accident happened at around 1:30 pm. at K-27 and U.S. 160 on the edge of Johnson City in Stanton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Gladis Antillon Garcia was turning left from K-27 to U.S. 160 and was struck by the semi.
Woman killed by semi in SW Kansas crash
A woman was killed in a car crash in southwest Kansas Thursday afternoon.
WIBW
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
KAKE TV
One dead following Topeka officer-involved shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - After pulling over a suspected stolen vehicle, a Topeka police officer shot and killed a man after the man showed the officer his gun. Topeka police say that on December 1, shortly before 7:00 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle occupied by a man in the east alley of the 2000 block of SW Lincoln Street.
KVOE
Reported injury crash near Emporia leads to stalled Kansas Turnpike traffic, no ambulance transports
A reported injury crash southwest of Emporia led to no ambulance trips Friday morning. Emporia Fire and EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike three miles southwest of Emporia shortly after 8 am. Early indications are an SUV crashed into the center barrier wall. Northbound traffic has been slowed considerably with...
KVOE
WHITTIER PLACE APARTMENTS: Man shoot self after two-hour negotiation period
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an incident at an east Emporia apartment complex Friday. The incident in question developed around 3 pm. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers initially went to 1200 Whittier Place Apartment 333 to find 23-year-old Guadalupe Murillo for the purpose of serving a felony warrant. As officers searched the apartment, Murillo appeared from a closet holding a gun to himself.
Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
Man found shot near Johnson Drive, Nieman Road in Shawnee
Shawnee police responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road and found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound.
KCTV 5
Police pursuit starts in Olathe, ends with crash in Lenexa
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) – An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe on Wednesday afternoon ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Right now, we know that Olathe police tried to stop a stolen black Chevrolet Tahoe at 3:11...
KMBC.com
Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
KAKE TV
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
WIBW
Drivers hospitalized when speeding truck causes 6-car pileup near Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck that had been going too fast on I-35 caused a 6-car pileup sending multiple drivers to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Pkwy. with reports of a 6-vehicle collision.
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
Wichita man seriously injured after falling off back of moving truck
A man from Wichita has been seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving truck.
Manhattan man climbs through windshield following crash
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department. As he entered the road, police […]
Kansas City police search for missing teens believed to be together
Kansas City police are searching for two missing Northland teens, Jack Goldman and Kirsten Wayne, who are believed to be together.
One dead at Kansas City liquor store overnight
The Kansas City Police Department have a person in custody believed to be involved with an overnight homicide at a liquor store Tuesday.
Several Kansas counties under red flag warning
Several counties in Kansas are under a red flag warning.
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old named Cash was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen […]
