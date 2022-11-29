Disney dysmorphia: The celebration of Disney’s first plus-size protagonist and the disappointing history behind it

Read full article on original website
"It Changed Film": 18 Movie Scenes That Folks Believe Are Absolutely Flawless
The Up montage — you know the one — is exquisite, sublime, peerless, and a bunch of other words for "perfect" I found in my thesaurus.
Review: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
If you have a burning hatred for billionaires and a love for scathing dialogue, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is the movie for you. The famed gentleman sleuth Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, returns to the big screen to solve yet another murder mystery in this harrowing deconstruction of the classic whodunnit. And just like the film’s predecessor, “Knives Out,” nothing is as it seems.
Streaming services shouldn’t be charging us to watch ads
Just a few days ago, as I was watching something on Netflix, an interesting pop-up appeared on my screen. It wasn’t the passive aggressive “Are you still watching?” pop-up. Instead, it read, “Do you want to pay an extra $4.99 for HD viewing?”. Netflix is making...
