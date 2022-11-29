ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disney dysmorphia: The celebration of Disney’s first plus-size protagonist and the disappointing history behind it

By Emma Schwichtenberg The Daily
The Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily

Review: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

If you have a burning hatred for billionaires and a love for scathing dialogue, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is the movie for you. The famed gentleman sleuth Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, returns to the big screen to solve yet another murder mystery in this harrowing deconstruction of the classic whodunnit. And just like the film’s predecessor, “Knives Out,” nothing is as it seems.
The Daily

Streaming services shouldn’t be charging us to watch ads

Just a few days ago, as I was watching something on Netflix, an interesting pop-up appeared on my screen. It wasn’t the passive aggressive “Are you still watching?” pop-up. Instead, it read, “Do you want to pay an extra $4.99 for HD viewing?”. Netflix is making...

Comments / 0

Community Policy