Disney dysmorphia: The celebration of Disney’s first plus-size protagonist and the disappointing history behind it

If you have a burning hatred for billionaires and a love for scathing dialogue, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is the movie for you. The famed gentleman sleuth Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, returns to the big screen to solve yet another murder mystery in this harrowing deconstruction of the classic whodunnit. And just like the film’s predecessor, “Knives Out,” nothing is as it seems.

20 HOURS AGO