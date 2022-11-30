Deptford Twp. woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide: Police

Authorities in Gloucester County are investigating a murder-suicide.

Police say a woman's ex-boyfriend forced his way inside the victim's Deptford Township home, killing her and then himself.

Police were called to a home on Ogden Road around 7 p.m. Monday for a welfare check.

Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier, 47, and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie, 47, of Landisville.

Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beattie were shot.

Gatier worked for Compassus Home Health in Willingboro.

Gina Long, the company's director of communications, released the following statement:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.