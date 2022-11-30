ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Deptford Twp. woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide: Police

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnpLm_0jRl2gwb00

Authorities in Gloucester County are investigating a murder-suicide.

Police say a woman's ex-boyfriend forced his way inside the victim's Deptford Township home, killing her and then himself.

Police were called to a home on Ogden Road around 7 p.m. Monday for a welfare check.

Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier, 47, and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie, 47, of Landisville.

Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beattie were shot.

Gatier worked for Compassus Home Health in Willingboro.

Gina Long, the company's director of communications, released the following statement:

"Our Compassus team mourns the devastating loss of a beloved colleague, leader and friend. Erin was a trusted and respected leader with a heart for hospice who will be deeply missed.

We see grief every day in our work and know the tremendous impact the loss of a loved one can have. Our priority now is in supporting our team members while ensuring the needs of our patients and families are met.

Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Comments / 7

Ron Hedrick
3d ago

Tis the season. This happens way too much. Nothing a woman can do but hope and pray when having an ex. They will always haunt you and then this happens. Sad.

Reply
7
Related
Daily Voice

Public's Help Sought In Shooting Of South Jersey Teenager

Authorities seek the public's help providing information about a shooting that took place in Burlington County. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Officials seek help finding missing South Jersey man with mental health issues

The search continues for a Gloucester Township man who was reported missing in September, according to authorities. Andrew Brown, 47, was seen on Sept. 13 at around 7 a.m. at his residence in Hilltop Estates, officials announced in a press release. He was reported missing three days later, and police have been looking for him ever since. He was spotted at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on Sept. 28, authorities said, but disappeared again.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Sentenced In Brutal Ocean County Hotel Stabbing

TOMS RIVER – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in New Jersey State Prison after stabbing a woman multiple times, police said. Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder, in connection with an incident that occurred at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Toms River on March 3, 2021.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident

Detectives in Galloway Township investigated a reported road rage incident Thursday afternoon. That investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun used during the road rage incident. According to police, at approximately 3:10 pm on Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. following a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm. In an apparent road rage incident, two males, one black and one white approached the victims. Police did not say what led to the escalation of the incident. A male was brandishing a handgun and making threatening statements. In The post Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
GALLOWAY, NJ
People

N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself

Erin Gatier, 47, leaves behind two children A retired Atlantic City, N.J., police officer shot his ex-girlfriend dead after barging into her New Jersey home on Monday evening before taking his own life, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Deptford Township police found the bodies of William Beattie and Erin A. Gatier, both 47, on Monday evening after being called out to Gatier's home for a welfare check, the prosecutor's office said. Beattie forced his way into the home at about 6:50 p.m., shot her,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Husband, two others sent to prison for woman’s death

Three men were sentenced to state prison Monday, for supplying a pressed fentanyl pill that was made to look like Percocet that killed 40-year-old Amanda Shields of Falls Township two years ago. Ryan Shields, the victim’s husband, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison; Patric Hish, 33, of...
MORRISVILLE, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Drug Dealer Sentenced To Prison For Drug Overdose Death

TOMS RIVER – A dealer has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison after selling drugs to a man which resulted in his death, officials said. Shemar Jackson, 22, of Galloway Township, previously pleaded guilty to Strict Liability Drug Induced Death in connection to a drug overdose that occurred on December 5, 2019, police said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Camden Suspect In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A Camden City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man earlier this month, authorities said. Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with killing 30-year-old Ryan Hodge, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
CAMDEN, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
126K+
Followers
17K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy