Central Arkansas nonprofit overwhelmed with rise in abandoned pets
A Central Arkansas nonprofit is dealing with a growing number of animal rescues due to people abandoning their pets.
At this Arkansas food truck everything is pink, even the pizza!
CABOT, Ark. — What happens when a mechanical engineer and graphic designer team up to open a food truck? Bright pink pizza. You’re certainly not going to find pink pizza on many menus, but at The Pink Pepperoni that’s exactly what they are serving up – and some days hundreds of pink pizzas!
Garvan Woodland Gardens brings back famous Holiday Lights
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs for it's annual Holiday Lights display.
Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
tinyhousetalk.com
24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000
Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
mysaline.com
New Hounds Lounge Bryant Location Opening December 10th
Hounds Lounge Pet Resort & Spa will open its fifth location on Saturday, December 10th in Bryant, with a grand opening celebration benefiting local nonprofit Humane Society of Saline County. The locally-owned and -operated company is currently taking boarding reservations and will open its doors just in time for holiday travel.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
City of Keo to introduce Keo Pecan Festival this Saturday
The City of Keo will host its first Keo Pecan Festival this Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keo Mayor Stephanie White said the event will include something enjoyable for everyone. “We wanted to bring some fun to our community and the surrounding area, and we wanted...
Oaklawn Casino now has family-friendly entertainment
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Most people know that Oaklawn is known for its horse races and casino, but now it will also be known for adding entertainment for all ages into the mix. When you visit the Mainline Sports Bar at Oaklawn, you'll see games for the whole family.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ammunition Maker to Help Alleviate Primer Shortage with $41 Million Arkansas Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of firearm ammunition plans...
Arkansas officials confirm 3rd in-state case of avian influenza, urge precautions
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is expressing concern over growing reports of avian influenza, confirming another new case in the state Thursday.
West Little Rock could possibly see a new shooting range
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There aren't many shooting ranges nearby for people living in West Little Rock, but two local men have been working to change that. "We've been working hard on it," Brian Martin said. "It's a fun project." Martin and Jonathan Lowman are ready to bring their...
ARDOT asking homeless living near interstate to move as crews clear areas out
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) asked people living in camps near interstates and highways in Little Rock and North Little Rock to relocate so the areas can be cleared out.
Homeless camps being moved out of Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Recently, homeless camps in Little Rock and North Little Rock have been moved out of the metro area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is in charge of the removal of the camps, and they explained that they are focusing on areas near the highways and interstates.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
House fire leaves Jacksonville family with nothing during holiday season
Following a mid-November house fire, a Jacksonville family has lost everything, leaving them without answers on what their next step will be.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas
Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
Hot Springs city leaders: Proposed referendum will mean no new water connections
Water rates, water capacity, voter rights and city planning are in conflict in Hot Springs, and the city is drawing a line in the sand.
Big Country Chateau heading to court Thursday
The Big Country Chateau Apartments on Colonel Glenn have will be heading to court on Thursday.
KTBS
Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
