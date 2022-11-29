Read full article on original website
Quartz
🌎 AMC Networks cuts cord with CEO
AMC Networks’s CEO stepped down just three months in. The cable TV company will also lay off 20% of its staff as it rescues monetization models “in disarray.”. The US Senate passed a landmark same-sex marriage bill. The legislation to enshrine same-sex unions in federal law picked up momentum after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
NBC Connecticut
Astra Chief Engineer Resigns, CEO Shakes Up Management ‘to Execute Faster'
Astra Chief Engineer Benjamin Lyon resigned on Monday, the company announced, and will leave at the end of the year to pursue another opportunity. Astra CEO Chris Kemp thanked Lyon "for his service and told CNBC the company is making leadership changes to speed up development of its rocket. Kemp...
Foot Locker Finance Chief to Step Down in 2023
Foot Locker’s chief financial officer will step down next year. The athletic retailer said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the departure of Andrew Page — following the release of the company’s next earnings report in January — comes amid a series of leadership changes designed to separate its commercial activities from its supply chain and IT functions.
G&S Business Communications Promotes Seth Niessen to CFO
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- G&S Business Communications, an award-winning, integrated marketing communications agency that helps innovative companies change the world, announces the appointment of Seth Niessen as Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005331/en/ Seth Niessen appointed Chief Financial Officer of G&S Business Communications (Photo: Business Wire)
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
Wallbox Appoints Myriam Lhermurier Boublil as Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer and Javier Riaño as Its New Chief Marketing Officer
BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has today announced two strategic hirings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005548/en/ Myriam Lhermurier Boublil, appointed Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer for Wallbox (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
When one door closes … Opendoor CEO Eric Wu steps down, CFO Carrie Wheeler steps in as new chief executive
In a blog post, Wu said that he will transition to serving as president of marketplace. Wheeler has served as the chief financial officer of Opendoor since September of 2020. In announcing the shift, Wu wrote: “First, I believe that an important driver of shareholder value is the discovery and refinement of product market fit, and I want to spend my days, nights, and weekends delivering products that address consumer needs. Second, and more importantly, I’ve spent countless hours with Carrie, and I know she is the leader and executive Opendoor needs.”
The Verge
1 billion people will be connected to 5G by the end of the year
5G is about to hit a major milestone. Telecom equipment maker Ericsson says in its latest mobility report that 1 billion wireless subscribers around the globe will be connected to 5G by the end of the year. That’s still far behind 4G, which grew to around 5 billion subscribers in 2022. But Ericsson predicts that 4G growth will peak at the end of the year, with 5G racing in to replace the reigning connectivity standard. While faster speeds are on the way for many of us, we’ll probably have to pay more for it, too.
nexttv.com
U.S. Pay TV Penetration Retreats to Pre-Satellite Level 61%
Pay TV penetration fell to just 61% of U.S. households in the third quarter, its lowest level since 1993, which was just before the dawn of satellite TV competition for cable, according to celebrity equity analyst Craig Moffett's latest quarterly cord-cutting report. Cord-cutting collectively reached a year-over-year rate of 6.2%...
Digital Music News
TikTok CEO Tap-Dances Around Growing US Security Concerns
TikTok CEO Shou Chew is dancing around the growing security concerns about U.S. data ending up in the hands of the Chinese government. Several U.S. federal entities including the FCC and FBI Director Christopher Wray have expressed concerns about the app. Now TikTok CEO Shou Chew says the company is taking serious steps to keep data secure.
Neobank Monzo Will Be Profitable in 2023, CEO Says
British neobank Monzo will soon become profitable, CEO TS Anil said. Speaking at a Financial Times (FT) event, Anil said, “We will be profitable in the next financial year,” FT reported Thursday (Dec. 1). The report noted that Monzo has faced several challenges, including auditors questioning its ability...
Synchrony’s DEI Agenda: Applying Data to Drive Workplace Equity and Funding for Black Founders
Two significant components mark the diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts of consumer financial services giant Synchrony: Elevation of more diverse leaders, including Black executives, to senior management through intentional, data-driven initiatives and the advancement of innovative, game-changing Black startups via strategic investments. Companies that put teeth behind their workplace equity...
New Research from Effectv Reveals TV Campaign Reach is Highest When Delivered Across 40-45 Networks
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Today, Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, released findings from a new analysis examining the reach of 165K campaigns to determine the relationship between the number of networks in a linear TV campaign and overall reach. The study revealed that in today’s media landscape, where TV viewership is fragmenting more than ever, audience reach is maximized by buying across more networks without increasing budgets. Optimal reach, the study found, was achieved at 40-45 networks across all investment levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005020/en/ Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, released findings from a new analysis examining the reach of 165K campaigns to determine the relationship between the number of networks in a linear TV campaign and overall reach. The study revealed that in today’s media landscape, where TV viewership is fragmenting more than ever, audience reach is maximized by buying across more networks without increasing budgets. Optimal reach, the study found, was achieved at 40-45 networks across all investment levels. (Graphic: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
Ritchie Bros.’ Fandozzi Recognized as CEO Innovator of the Year by The Globe & Mail
Canada’s largest newspaper, The Globe & Mail, recognized Ritchie Bros.’ CEO Ann Fandozzi as its CEO Innovator of the Year. The Globe & Mail outlined how Fandozzi has “pushed to transform the 60-year-old company from its auction-house roots into a comprehensive marketplace for the used-equipment sector, offering an array of analytics (data) tools; services like parts, appraisals and financing; and new platforms for selling used machinery that go well beyond auctions.”
tipranks.com
Sony (NYSE:SONY) Strengthens Distribution Business With Legendary Deal
Sony has agreed to handle the marketing and distribution of movies released by Legendary Entertainment globally, with the exception of China. Sony Group’s (NYSE:SONY) unit Sony Pictures has inked a multi-year deal with Legendary Entertainment to distribute the latter’s movie releases on a global level. Further, Sony will also take care of the home entertainment and TV distribution of those releases.
AdWeek
Tommy Hilfiger Hires New Global Creative Agency to Grow Gen Z Reach
Fashion house Tommy Hilfiger (TH) is set to target a younger demographic through the appointment of a new global creative agency. Having appointed London-based agency Sunshine, which has a background in working with brands in the entertainment space, the brief will be to grow TH’s audience reach to be more engaging to Gen Z consumers.
CNBC
CEO of multimillion-dollar company Casetify shares his No. 1 'super underrated' business tip
Wesley Ng learned the fundamentals of running a business by watching his parents run their restaurant in Hong Kong. "It was not venture-backed obviously," the 41-year-old said with a laugh. "What's the most important thing to have to survive? Profits." Ng now runs his own business, Casetify, with the same...
The Coca-Cola Company Names Henrique Braun to Newly Created Role of President, International Development
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- The Coca-Cola Company today announced that Henrique Braun has been named to a newly created role of President, International Development. In this position, Braun will oversee seven operating units that span dozens of countries and territories around the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005189/en/ Henrique Braun (Photo: Business Wire)
