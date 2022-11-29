Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Towing companies ready for winter season in Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the snow piling up, it’s impacting travel out on the roads. From rollovers and crashes to vehicles sliding into the ditch, towing companies across western Wisconsin are ready for a busy season head. As the snow falls, the calls for service come in at...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a hit and run in Lake Hallie and is suspected of a 4th OWI offense. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 30, 2022, around 10:02 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was investigating a separate traffic incident due to the icy conditions at the intersection of Business Highway 53 and State Highway 124 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on Business Highway 53.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse woman facing bomb scare charge
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse woman is facing a charge of bomb scare. A criminal complaint shows 57-year-old Lonie Evans of La Crosse is facing a charge of bomb scare. According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 16, 2022 around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to Gundersen...
WEAU-TV 13
Result of investigation into Sheriff Cramer’s death to be announced Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement officials in Eau Claire County will announce the results of the investigation into the Sept. 13 death of Sheriff Ron Cramer at a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. The funeral for Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, was held at...
winonaradio.com
Spike Strips Deployed During High-Speed Chase
(KWNO)-Yesterday, at approximately 7:18 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol notified the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center of a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 94 headed towards Trempealeau County. A gray Chevy Camaro traveling westbound on Interstate 94 was driving at speeds in excess of 120 mph. Jackson County deputies were forced to...
fox9.com
Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme
(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
wiproud.com
Bomb threat made at Gundersen, clinic evacuated
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A La Crosse woman is charged with making a fake bomb threat at Gundersen Health System. 57-year-old Lonie Evans is facing a charge of bomb scare; a class one felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and six months. According to a criminal...
Charges filed against Viroqua police chief revealed at public police commission meeting
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) – Viroqua’s police commission met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss charges filed by the city’s mayor against Chief of Police Richard Niedfeldt. Chief Niedfeldt has been on paid leave for weeks. Viroqua Mayor Justin Running filed five charges against Niedfeldt. The charges relate to insubordination, failing to report the harassment of a fellow officer, and lying to...
WEAU-TV 13
Nelson man accused of making terrorist threats to other people
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Nelson, Wis. man is accused of making terrorist threats to other people. Law enforcement served an arrest and search warrant at a home on State Highway 35 in the Town of Nelson on Nov. 30 around 2:30 p.m. 36-year-old Samuel Holmes had arrest warrants...
wwisradio.com
Taxi Service Shut Down effective December 1st, 2022
Effective Thursday, December 1, 2022, the city’s shared-ride taxi service will be shut down. Today will be the last day Black River Falls Public transit operates until further notice. The shared. ride taxi service will not be available beginning Thursday, December 1, 2022. The City of Black River Falls...
WEAU-TV 13
No people hurt, 4 dogs dead after structure fire in Jackson County
TOWNSHIP OF NORTHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - No people are reported to be hurt and four dogs are dead after a structure fire in Jackson County Thursday. According to social post via the Hixton Fire & Rescue Facebook Page, at 11:04 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022 Hixton Fire received a report of a possible fire on Winger Road in the Township of Northfield. Jackson County Dispatch said at 11:08 a.m. that they received a report of a structure fire at W14627 Winger Road. Full response mutual aid was requested. The Hixton chief arrived at 11:23 a.m. and said the attached garage was collapsed with heavy fire involvement on the two-story home. Crews attacked the fire, and the interior crew said that the fire was knocked down at 11:42 a.m.
