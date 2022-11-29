Read full article on original website
Related
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Winona, MN
When you think of Winona, MN, you think of a city with eye-catching parks and interesting cultural sites. However, the city, which is located in the state’s southeast region, has plenty of nice restaurants any local or visitor will love. This list contains something for everyone’s tastebuds and the...
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: La Crosse Schools superintendent Engel on referendum aftermath, school funding, snow days
La Crosse School District superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel, for La Crosse Talk PM, discussing Tuesday everything from snow days to where they go now that the $194.7 million referendum question didn’t pass. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or...
Linda Lyche memorial service set for this morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- The Coulee Region has an opportunity to remember one of its most active community members Tuesday morning. The longtime school psychologist and community philanthropist Linda Lyche passed away earlier this month after a long battle with ALS. Her memorial service is Tuesday morning at the Lyche Theatre at the Weber Center on La Crosse’s Front Street. Visitation...
wizmnews.com
“Map-rigging,” the new term needed instead of “gerrymandering,” as Wisconsin voting districts could be on the line
Common Cause Wisconsin executive director Jay Heck joined La Crosse Talk PM on Monday to talk about “gerrymandering,” a term that does not elude to what is actually happening in Wisconsin and other states. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app,...
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
WSAW
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec. Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.
WEAU-TV 13
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference today, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway
Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse woman facing bomb scare charge
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse woman is facing a charge of bomb scare. A criminal complaint shows 57-year-old Lonie Evans of La Crosse is facing a charge of bomb scare. According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 16, 2022 around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to Gundersen...
wiproud.com
Bomb threat made at Gundersen, clinic evacuated
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A La Crosse woman is charged with making a fake bomb threat at Gundersen Health System. 57-year-old Lonie Evans is facing a charge of bomb scare; a class one felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and six months. According to a criminal...
City of La Crosse asking residents to ‘salt smart’ this winter
The City of La Crosse is asking residents to be mindful of environmental impact when using salt for driveways and walkways.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a hit and run in Lake Hallie and is suspected of a 4th OWI offense. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 30, 2022, around 10:02 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was investigating a separate traffic incident due to the icy conditions at the intersection of Business Highway 53 and State Highway 124 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on Business Highway 53.
Voter files lawsuit over outcome of La Crosse County Sheriff’s recount
According to court documents, Mary Jo Werner says clerk Ginny Dankmeyer disenfranchised her by denying challenges made during the sheriff's race recount.
winonaradio.com
Winona Mom Facing Multiple Charges
(KWNO)-Irene Renee Burns, 32, of Winona, was charged with second-degree DWI, driving after revocation, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested on Wednesday, November 23rd, after officers were called to the 50-block of W. 5th St., near the post office. Officers arrived at the Winona post office...
WEAU-TV 13
No people hurt, 4 dogs dead after structure fire in Jackson County
TOWNSHIP OF NORTHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - No people are reported to be hurt and four dogs are dead after a structure fire in Jackson County Thursday. According to social post via the Hixton Fire & Rescue Facebook Page, at 11:04 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022 Hixton Fire received a report of a possible fire on Winger Road in the Township of Northfield. Jackson County Dispatch said at 11:08 a.m. that they received a report of a structure fire at W14627 Winger Road. Full response mutual aid was requested. The Hixton chief arrived at 11:23 a.m. and said the attached garage was collapsed with heavy fire involvement on the two-story home. Crews attacked the fire, and the interior crew said that the fire was knocked down at 11:42 a.m.
Gundersen Health System employee, who worked into her 80’s to spend time with the co-workers she loves, finally retires
When Elaine Stelloh started working at Gundersen Health System in 1996, Bill Clinton was president, Nintendo released the Nintendo 64 and Atlanta hosted the summer Olympics.
fox9.com
Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme
(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
Charges filed against Viroqua police chief revealed at public police commission meeting
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) – Viroqua’s police commission met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss charges filed by the city’s mayor against Chief of Police Richard Niedfeldt. Chief Niedfeldt has been on paid leave for weeks. Viroqua Mayor Justin Running filed five charges against Niedfeldt. The charges relate to insubordination, failing to report the harassment of a fellow officer, and lying to...
WEAU-TV 13
Lake Hallie Police Department seeking help in identifying woman in robbery investigation
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in regard to an alleged strong armed robbery investigation. According to a social post via the Lake Hallie Police Department’s Facebook Page, if you have any information on the...
Comments / 0