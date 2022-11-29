ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The ultimate “elevated horror” movie guide

Slide 1 of 21: Not a fan of slasher flicks? Dive into the dark world of elevated horror! With a focus on the metaphorical and psychological, these art-house films shy away from jump scares and gore, instead relying on atmosphere and cinematic style to build tension, unease, and dread. Read on for 20 of the best elevated horror films of all time.
CNET

The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the vault on Prime Video. Dust off the classics like RoboCop and Minority Report, or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans are completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive their own horror movie

It’s become a contemporary viral trend in the realm of cinematic horror to take classic versions of beloved childhood tales and put a blood-soaked spin on it. Such has been the case so far with movies like The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — both of which have succeeded in placing a bizarre twist on their respective narratives and successfully terrifying moviegoers around the world. And just when you thought that was the last of it, horror fans are now completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive the same treatment.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ offers a terrifying glimpse into the horror film as ‘The Exorcist’ reboot promises to chill fans to the bone

Tuesday is upon us, spooky junkies! Of course, it’s not just any regular Tuesday, it’s a Tuesday that contains another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And while the majority of folks are now decking the halls and jingling the bells, the minority is still stuck in horrorland and licking their chops in anticipation of the latest updates in the spooktacular genre. Over the last 24 hours or so, new bone-chilling images from Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey have added a horrific element to the story as The Exorcist reboot’s star promises a horrifying cinematic experience.
thedigitalfix.com

James Gunn would like to remind you the original Groot is dead

We will all remember that there was not a dry eye in the house when the loyal tree-like being uttered the immortal words; “WE are Groot” before sacrificing himself for Rocket and the rest of his friends in the final act of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Therefore, there was great relief to see his off-shoot – Baby Groot – dancing to I Want You Back right at the end.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30

As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate Sets Release Date for Horror Comedy ‘The Blackening’

Tim Story’s The Blackening for Lionsgate has a release date. The Scream-like horror comedy about Black friends celebrating Juneteenth with a weekend getaway, only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin and at the mercy of a twisted killer, will be released widely in theaters on June 16, 2023, or Juneteenth weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterSidney Poitier to Receive Tribute at Gotham AwardsLionsgate Taps Nasim Cambron to Lead Film PublicityLionsgate Takes $1.8B Hit As It Exits Seven Former Starz Markets Directed by Story and co-written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, The Blackening asks the sardonic question: If the entire cast of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy