msn.com
The ultimate “elevated horror” movie guide
Slide 1 of 21: Not a fan of slasher flicks? Dive into the dark world of elevated horror! With a focus on the metaphorical and psychological, these art-house films shy away from jump scares and gore, instead relying on atmosphere and cinematic style to build tension, unease, and dread. Read on for 20 of the best elevated horror films of all time.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
'Wednesday' actor Jenna Ortega says she freaked out Christina Ricci on set with her dark sense of humor: 'I made it weird'
Jenna Ortega said she freaked out Christina Ricci when filming "Wednesday," calling it "one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had."
TODAY.com
‘Wednesday’ fans shocked to learn ‘90s Wednesday Addams is new character in Netflix series
Some fans of Netflix's spooky new "Wednesday" series are just now figuring out that one of the show's stars, Christina Ricci, played Wednesday Addams herself as a child star in the 1990s. Ricci famously donned side braids and a frown to play the only daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams...
Brendan Fraser Remembers Rachel Weisz Conversation Over The Mummy When They Still Weren’t Sure How Audiences Would React
Recalling his time making The Mummy with Rachel Weisz, Brendan Fraser shared a story about just how mysterious the potential public reaction to the movie felt during production.
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror movie so brutal it was banned from cinemas slashes its way back into conversation
Provocative art, particularly pieces which challenge us to view horrendous acts being committed — remains one of the best ways to get your movie to stand out from the rest of the pack. However, some films cross the borders of provocative and end up getting banned from cinemas. 2012’s...
Before Groot, Vin Diesel Played Another Larger-Than-Life Character
When he's not driving fast cars, Vin Diesel voices Groot in the MCU. But the actor has played another, similar character before.
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the vault on Prime Video. Dust off the classics like RoboCop and Minority Report, or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive their own horror movie
It’s become a contemporary viral trend in the realm of cinematic horror to take classic versions of beloved childhood tales and put a blood-soaked spin on it. Such has been the case so far with movies like The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — both of which have succeeded in placing a bizarre twist on their respective narratives and successfully terrifying moviegoers around the world. And just when you thought that was the last of it, horror fans are now completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive the same treatment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ offers a terrifying glimpse into the horror film as ‘The Exorcist’ reboot promises to chill fans to the bone
Tuesday is upon us, spooky junkies! Of course, it’s not just any regular Tuesday, it’s a Tuesday that contains another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And while the majority of folks are now decking the halls and jingling the bells, the minority is still stuck in horrorland and licking their chops in anticipation of the latest updates in the spooktacular genre. Over the last 24 hours or so, new bone-chilling images from Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey have added a horrific element to the story as The Exorcist reboot’s star promises a horrifying cinematic experience.
wegotthiscovered.com
Before you ask, ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega made her MCU debut a decade ago
If you can name an actor who has worked in the last ten years, there’s a very good chance they’ve been in a Marvel movie as we’d like to remind you all Jenna Ortega has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star of Netflix’s current...
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn would like to remind you the original Groot is dead
We will all remember that there was not a dry eye in the house when the loyal tree-like being uttered the immortal words; “WE are Groot” before sacrificing himself for Rocket and the rest of his friends in the final act of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Therefore, there was great relief to see his off-shoot – Baby Groot – dancing to I Want You Back right at the end.
After Disney movie bombs, film critic tells Hollywood ‘go woke, go broke’
Film critic Christian Toto reflects on the poor box office performance of Disney movie "Strange World" and whether there's a connection to the movie's openly gay teenage character.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
Lionsgate Sets Release Date for Horror Comedy ‘The Blackening’
Tim Story’s The Blackening for Lionsgate has a release date. The Scream-like horror comedy about Black friends celebrating Juneteenth with a weekend getaway, only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin and at the mercy of a twisted killer, will be released widely in theaters on June 16, 2023, or Juneteenth weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterSidney Poitier to Receive Tribute at Gotham AwardsLionsgate Taps Nasim Cambron to Lead Film PublicityLionsgate Takes $1.8B Hit As It Exits Seven Former Starz Markets Directed by Story and co-written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, The Blackening asks the sardonic question: If the entire cast of a...
‘Wednesday’: The Real Life Ages of the Cast Compared to Their Nevermore Characters
Jenna Ortega plays 16 year old Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series. The 20 year old actor and the rest of the 'Wednesday' cast are a few years older than their Nevermore counterparts.
Netflix New Releases: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bullet Train, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming December 2022
Benoit Blanc's return in Glass Onion is only the beginning of what's to come in Netflix's big 2022 closer.
