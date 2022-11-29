Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
dayton247now.com
Elf Hunt and Whimsical Windows events return for 50th Dayton Holiday Festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Two of Dayton's favorite holiday activities have returned to Downtown Dayton. Both the Whimsical Windows and Elf Hunt contests are now underway. The annual Whimsical Windows contest shows off the creativity of downtown Dayton’s small businesses through their twinkling lights and other beautiful holiday decorations. Downtown visitors can enjoy shopping, dining, and exploring in a festive atmosphere thanks to these decorated storefronts!
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
dayton.com
Holly Jolly Hamilton returns with series of festive events, including laser lights show
A series of holiday events and festivities are taking place across the City of Hamilton, where dozens of businesses are decorated and open extended hours through the big shopping season. All of the activities are wrapped up under the “Holly Jolly Hamilton” event title, which is in its third year....
dayton.com
District Market opens today in Dayton: Meet 5 vendors
District Market, a new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items, opens today at noon on Wayne Avenue. The marketplace, located in Dayton’s Oregon District, is a platform for small businesses to sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
dayton247now.com
Wahlburgers heading to Hollywood Gaming
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wahlburgers, a casual dining restaurant & bar founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, will soon arrive in Dayton. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway will mark the restaurant chain’s fifth location in Ohio, with other locations in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Youngstown.
dayton247now.com
Downtown Waynesville getting into the Christmas spirit
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the Miami Valley. Lights are up and some decorations are already out, but downtown Waynesville is about to transform into a winter wonderland. Executive Director of the Area Chamber of Commerce Kelly Miller said it will feel...
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
dayton.com
Dayton Theatre Guild mourns loss of longtime member Fred Blumenthal
Actor/director/designer devoted over 60 years to community theater. Fred Blumenthal, a member of the Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame who devoted over 60 years of service to the Dayton Theatre Guild, died Monday, Nov. 21. He was 86. Blumenthal, a pillar of the Dayton arts community, loved the stage. He...
Dayton goes electric: New cars added to City fleet
This is the first bulk purchase of electric vehicles for the city fleet, the release said.
dayton.com
November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures
After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
dayton247now.com
UD students host art exhibition and fundraiser for local organizations
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students from various majors at the University of Dayton teamed up for an event that looks into troubling legacies surrounding the manufacturing and consumption of cane sugar. The art exhibit and fundraiser took place at The Hub, located in the historic Dayton Arcade on Friday evening.
Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
dayton.com
Remembering Gilly’s owner Jerry Gillotti, ‘Dayton’s Godfather of Jazz’
Many of music’s biggest names took the stage at Gilly’s in Dayton during its long history. For owner and operator Jerry Gillotti, the downtown club was a way to share his lifelong passion for jazz with other music lovers. Gillotti once told the Dayton Daily News that he...
dayton247now.com
Long-time Dayton restaurant closing after nearly three decades
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local seafood restaurant is closing after nearly 30 years. The decision will impact jobs and create an empty commercial space. The last day of business for Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill, 28 W. Franklin Street, is Saturday. Lisa Long, general manager and...
dayton.com
District Market opens in downtown Dayton with several food vendors
A new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items is opening Thursday, Dec. 1, on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Oregon District. District Market is a new marketplace where small businesses can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
dayton.com
Dayton history: How ‘Baby Boy Strayhorn’ became a jazz legend from Dayton
Billy Strayhorn best known for his prolific partnership with Duke Ellington. Editor’s Note: Billy Strayhorn, who was a composer and musician with Duke Ellington and wrote some of the best-known jazz songs of the age, was born on Nov. 29, 1915 in Dayton. In recognition of that birthday, we are republishing a column from 2001 on Strayhorn submitted by community member Steve Drewry on the jazz great.
dayton247now.com
Accident on I-75 at Austin Blvd
(WKEF) - There has been an accident at I-75 at Austin Blvd. Those heading down to Cincinnati from the Dayton area should expect a delay. Crews are currently on scene. We will update as we learn more.
dayton247now.com
Community Blood Center in need of donors for '12 Days of Giving' Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- By giving blood at the "12 Days of Giving" Blood Drive hosted by the Community Blood Center, you can support the need for blood throughout the holiday season and help replace the critically low supply of type O negative blood. The daily drawings for one of...
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
