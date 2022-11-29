ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Elf Hunt and Whimsical Windows events return for 50th Dayton Holiday Festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Two of Dayton's favorite holiday activities have returned to Downtown Dayton. Both the Whimsical Windows and Elf Hunt contests are now underway. The annual Whimsical Windows contest shows off the creativity of downtown Dayton’s small businesses through their twinkling lights and other beautiful holiday decorations. Downtown visitors can enjoy shopping, dining, and exploring in a festive atmosphere thanks to these decorated storefronts!
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

District Market opens today in Dayton: Meet 5 vendors

District Market, a new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items, opens today at noon on Wayne Avenue. The marketplace, located in Dayton’s Oregon District, is a platform for small businesses to sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Wahlburgers heading to Hollywood Gaming

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wahlburgers, a casual dining restaurant & bar founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, will soon arrive in Dayton. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway will mark the restaurant chain’s fifth location in Ohio, with other locations in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Youngstown.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Downtown Waynesville getting into the Christmas spirit

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the Miami Valley. Lights are up and some decorations are already out, but downtown Waynesville is about to transform into a winter wonderland. Executive Director of the Area Chamber of Commerce Kelly Miller said it will feel...
WAYNESVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

dayton.com

Dayton Theatre Guild mourns loss of longtime member Fred Blumenthal

Actor/director/designer devoted over 60 years to community theater. Fred Blumenthal, a member of the Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame who devoted over 60 years of service to the Dayton Theatre Guild, died Monday, Nov. 21. He was 86. Blumenthal, a pillar of the Dayton arts community, loved the stage. He...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures

After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

UD students host art exhibition and fundraiser for local organizations

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students from various majors at the University of Dayton teamed up for an event that looks into troubling legacies surrounding the manufacturing and consumption of cane sugar. The art exhibit and fundraiser took place at The Hub, located in the historic Dayton Arcade on Friday evening.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Long-time Dayton restaurant closing after nearly three decades

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local seafood restaurant is closing after nearly 30 years. The decision will impact jobs and create an empty commercial space. The last day of business for Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill, 28 W. Franklin Street, is Saturday. Lisa Long, general manager and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

District Market opens in downtown Dayton with several food vendors

A new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items is opening Thursday, Dec. 1, on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Oregon District. District Market is a new marketplace where small businesses can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton history: How ‘Baby Boy Strayhorn’ became a jazz legend from Dayton

Billy Strayhorn best known for his prolific partnership with Duke Ellington. Editor’s Note: Billy Strayhorn, who was a composer and musician with Duke Ellington and wrote some of the best-known jazz songs of the age, was born on Nov. 29, 1915 in Dayton. In recognition of that birthday, we are republishing a column from 2001 on Strayhorn submitted by community member Steve Drewry on the jazz great.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Accident on I-75 at Austin Blvd

(WKEF) - There has been an accident at I-75 at Austin Blvd. Those heading down to Cincinnati from the Dayton area should expect a delay. Crews are currently on scene. We will update as we learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH

