The Rotary Club of Washington welcomed Ken Adams, pictured between Rotary member Melissa Simons and Club President Charlie Manning, as the guest speaker for their Wednesday meeting. Mr. Adams, CTE instructor, spoke on the newly established Boat Building Academy located at Washington High School. The Academy is open to all Beaufort County high school students and partners with BCCC where students can go on to earn an associate’s degree in boatbuilding manufacturing. Join us at King Chicken Wednesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. to get involved in our community.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO