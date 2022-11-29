ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Preacher Edwin L. Hill

Preacher Edwin Lee Hill, age 95, a resident of Washington, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Friday, December 2, 2022, and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Peace Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2480 West Fifth Street, Washington.
WASHINGTON, NC
William Edward McCotter

William Edward McCotter, a talented craftsman and beloved teacher known for his humor, intelligence and his service to community and church, passed away peacefully after a brief illness Dec. 1, 2022. He was born in Washington during World War II to parents Louise Grist Faucette and Joseph DeLoan McCotter. He...
WASHINGTON, NC
Area Death Notices - Nov. 30 & Dec. 1 & 2

Elmore Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, passed away. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MARGARITA STALLINGS, Havelock. Margarita Stallings, 73, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at...
NEWPORT, NC
Patricia Nichols, 68; service Dec. 7

Ms. Patricia Lynn Nichols, 68, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. Funeral services will be private; however, her children will host a celebration of life drop-in on Wednesday, December 7th from 1 - 4 pm at the Barn at 400 Saint Andrews Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Ms. Nichols was...
GREENVILLE, NC
Larry Donnell Grimes

Larry Donnell Grimes, 67, of Greenville went into eternal rest on November 21, 2022. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm Friday, at Paradise Memorial Chapel in Washington NC. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday at Higher Vision Ministry. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc.
GREENVILLE, NC
Williamston native Gaylord Perry dead at 84

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
Rotary Club of Washington Nov. 30, 2022

The Rotary Club of Washington welcomed Ken Adams, pictured between Rotary member Melissa Simons and Club President Charlie Manning, as the guest speaker for their Wednesday meeting. Mr. Adams, CTE instructor, spoke on the newly established Boat Building Academy located at Washington High School. The Academy is open to all Beaufort County high school students and partners with BCCC where students can go on to earn an associate’s degree in boatbuilding manufacturing. Join us at King Chicken Wednesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. to get involved in our community.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
It's the 100th anniversary of the Great New Bern Fire

Thursday is the 100th anniversary of the Great Fire of 1922 in New Bern. According to the New Bern Historical Society, the fire forever changed the face of the city; more than 3,000 people were displaced in the fire that burned through the African American community, destroying more than 1,000 buildings and destroying an area that covered 40 blocks.
NEW BERN, NC
Write Again … Jeopardy or Family Feud?

This week’s column, friends, is a result of more than a little collaboration. For sure. Included in this joint effort are Steve Cochran, more formally Colonel W.S. Cochran, USMC; Ray Midgett, whose decision to relocate here a while ago and who has become, serendipitously for us, an outstanding historian of our region.
WASHINGTON, NC
Morehead City receives updates on Sugarloaf Island Project

MORHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City was updated Thursday about plans to restore a beloved feature of their town. Sugarloaf Island has received funding to help stabilize the island’s shoreline. State Representative Pat McElraft and Senator Norman Sanderson were recognized at Ottis Landing in Morehead City. We’re told they...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Greene County Board of Education Recap

Snow Hill - Greene County Board of Education met in their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022. At the meeting, Chair Pat Adams and Vice Chair Joe Smith were recognized as they are leaving the board after 48 combined years of service. The recognition took place at the beginning of the meeting.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools

Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
KINSTON, NC
Officials say ENC schools targeted by hoax calls

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of school systems around Eastern North Carolina and the state received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations and other threats on Thursday. School systems in Craven, Beaufort and Onslow were among those impacted by the hoaxes. The FBI has been called in to investigate. On Thursday, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Goldsboro (NC)

Goldsboro was initially known as Goldsborough. It is located in Wayne County, North Carolina, United States. This quaint city is the county seat of Wayne County. It has a population of thirty-three thousand, six hundred and fifty-seven as of the United States 2020 census. Goldsboro, known for its colorful history,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
NCSU Vet students help reduce county’s feral cat population

Students from North Carolina State University’s Veterinary program are in Washington this week to assist the Humane Society of Beaufort County to spay or neuter about 75 feral or stray cats. A partnership between the veterinary program and humane society was created so that students not only gain valuable experience, but they also help reduce the feral cat population in Beaufort County.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

