thewashingtondailynews.com
Preacher Edwin L. Hill
Preacher Edwin Lee Hill, age 95, a resident of Washington, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Friday, December 2, 2022, and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Peace Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2480 West Fifth Street, Washington.
thewashingtondailynews.com
William Edward McCotter
William Edward McCotter, a talented craftsman and beloved teacher known for his humor, intelligence and his service to community and church, passed away peacefully after a brief illness Dec. 1, 2022. He was born in Washington during World War II to parents Louise Grist Faucette and Joseph DeLoan McCotter. He...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 30 & Dec. 1 & 2
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, passed away. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MARGARITA STALLINGS, Havelock. Margarita Stallings, 73, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at...
carolinacoastonline.com
Patricia Nichols, 68; service Dec. 7
Ms. Patricia Lynn Nichols, 68, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. Funeral services will be private; however, her children will host a celebration of life drop-in on Wednesday, December 7th from 1 - 4 pm at the Barn at 400 Saint Andrews Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Ms. Nichols was...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Larry Donnell Grimes
Larry Donnell Grimes, 67, of Greenville went into eternal rest on November 21, 2022. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm Friday, at Paradise Memorial Chapel in Washington NC. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday at Higher Vision Ministry. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc.
WITN
Williamston native Gaylord Perry dead at 84
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Rotary Club of Washington Nov. 30, 2022
The Rotary Club of Washington welcomed Ken Adams, pictured between Rotary member Melissa Simons and Club President Charlie Manning, as the guest speaker for their Wednesday meeting. Mr. Adams, CTE instructor, spoke on the newly established Boat Building Academy located at Washington High School. The Academy is open to all Beaufort County high school students and partners with BCCC where students can go on to earn an associate’s degree in boatbuilding manufacturing. Join us at King Chicken Wednesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. to get involved in our community.
publicradioeast.org
It's the 100th anniversary of the Great New Bern Fire
Thursday is the 100th anniversary of the Great Fire of 1922 in New Bern. According to the New Bern Historical Society, the fire forever changed the face of the city; more than 3,000 people were displaced in the fire that burned through the African American community, destroying more than 1,000 buildings and destroying an area that covered 40 blocks.
publicradioeast.org
More than a dozen threats called in to school campuses across NC, some in eastern North Carolina
On Thursday, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated more than a dozen threats on school campuses across North Carolina, including several in eastern North Carolina, and say those threats turned out to be a hoax. New Bern high school was one of the targets, and officials with the New Bern...
newbernnow.com
Oath of Office, Appointments, Sale of Sudan Temple, Petition of Citizens, Among Items on Craven Commissioners Meeting Agenda
The meeting will be held on Dec. 5, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. A. Approval of November 21, 2022, Regular Session Minutes. B. Sudan Temple Agreement- Jack Veit and Arey Grady. Craven County has participated...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Write Again … Jeopardy or Family Feud?
This week’s column, friends, is a result of more than a little collaboration. For sure. Included in this joint effort are Steve Cochran, more formally Colonel W.S. Cochran, USMC; Ray Midgett, whose decision to relocate here a while ago and who has become, serendipitously for us, an outstanding historian of our region.
WITN
Morehead City receives updates on Sugarloaf Island Project
MORHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City was updated Thursday about plans to restore a beloved feature of their town. Sugarloaf Island has received funding to help stabilize the island’s shoreline. State Representative Pat McElraft and Senator Norman Sanderson were recognized at Ottis Landing in Morehead City. We’re told they...
neusenews.com
Greene County Board of Education Recap
Snow Hill - Greene County Board of Education met in their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022. At the meeting, Chair Pat Adams and Vice Chair Joe Smith were recognized as they are leaving the board after 48 combined years of service. The recognition took place at the beginning of the meeting.
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
WNCT
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
Officials say ENC schools targeted by hoax calls
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of school systems around Eastern North Carolina and the state received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations and other threats on Thursday. School systems in Craven, Beaufort and Onslow were among those impacted by the hoaxes. The FBI has been called in to investigate. On Thursday, […]
WITN
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Goldsboro (NC)
Goldsboro was initially known as Goldsborough. It is located in Wayne County, North Carolina, United States. This quaint city is the county seat of Wayne County. It has a population of thirty-three thousand, six hundred and fifty-seven as of the United States 2020 census. Goldsboro, known for its colorful history,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
NCSU Vet students help reduce county’s feral cat population
Students from North Carolina State University’s Veterinary program are in Washington this week to assist the Humane Society of Beaufort County to spay or neuter about 75 feral or stray cats. A partnership between the veterinary program and humane society was created so that students not only gain valuable experience, but they also help reduce the feral cat population in Beaufort County.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington High School: “No incident has taken place,” building secure, students/staff safe
All students, staff and others are safe after a chaotic scene at Washington High School this morning, according to a released statement from Beaufort County Schools. Multiple agencies responded to the school as concerned parents crowded nearby neighborhood streets just outside a law enforcement perimeter. “Local law enforcement received a...
