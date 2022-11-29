ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wild941.com

Mysterious Items Found On Florida Beach

Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man near Sebastian, Florida

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kelly Granger, a missing man last seen at the county shooting range west of Sebastian on 102nd Terrace, just off CR-512. Granger went missing Wednesday after 4:45 p.m. He left behind his electric bike, mobile phone, and sweater. Friends say...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Off-duty deputy accidentally shot daughter with AR-15 while drunk

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after police said he accidentally shot his daughter while trying to show his son how to clean a gun. Daniel Weber, a deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, was home with his family the day before Thanksgiving when he wanted to show his son, who is under 18, how to clean an AR-15 rifle, police told WPTV.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man faces murder charge after shooting on day after Thanksgiving leaves one dead near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH — A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge following his arrest in connection to the November shooting death of another man in suburban West Palm Beach. Juan Viera was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged that he killed a 36-year-old man Nov. 25 on the 1800 block of Drexel Road, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Florida's Turnpike.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Three Women Found Dead

Police are investigating after a doctor who was accused of raping three of his patients was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in was dispatched to do a welfare check on Eric Salata, 54, when they found him dead. Last week, Salata made headlines after he was accused of giving multiple patients tequila and laughing gas to rape them at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida.
NAPLES, FL
WESH

Body found by Indian River in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the shore of the Indian River. Officers were called to the section of the lagoon across from 1130 South Harbor City Boulevard at about 1:15 p.m. That’s when they say they found the...
MELBOURNE, FL
wqcs.org

Search Continues for Murder Suspect Jared Diaz

Martin County - Thursday December 1, 2022: The search continues for the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Port St. Lucie man last Saturday. Robert Tyler Meadows was stabbed to death late in the afternoon, on November 26, within The Preserve, a gated Community in Hobe Sound. Meadows was living with his girlfriend in this exclusive community, but he was just one of a number of renters in the home where he died.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman sentenced after 4 dogs died in hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Missouri woman whose dogs died in a hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach pled no contest to four misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. Tesia White appeared in court Tuesday for the plea and was sentenced to one year of probation plus 40 hours of community service. She said she left her four dogs in her vehicle last May with the windows up and the air conditioner on while traveling through, but at some point, the air conditioning shut down and the dogs were dead when she returned.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy