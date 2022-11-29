Read full article on original website
Body found in swamp near where Florida pastor vanished, sheriff says
Osceola County deputies said they found a body in a swamp about a mile from where a missing pastor was last seen.
wild941.com
Mysterious Items Found On Florida Beach
Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.
cw34.com
Arrest in deadly Hobe Sound stabbing made in Jacksonville, by K-9 officer
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect in Saturday's deadly stabbing in Hobe Sound was arrested about 300 miles from the crime scene, thanks to several agencies and a police dog. Jared Alexander Diaz, 30, had been wanted for the death of Robert Tyler Meadows, who was stabbed in...
fox35orlando.com
Family pays thousands to rent home in Florida, only to find out it was a scam
OCALA, Fla. - A family in Florida is scrambling to find a new place to live – weeks after they moved from Louisiana to Florida – only to find out the person who rented it to them didn't own the home or have the authority to rent it out.
sebastiandaily.com
Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man near Sebastian, Florida
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kelly Granger, a missing man last seen at the county shooting range west of Sebastian on 102nd Terrace, just off CR-512. Granger went missing Wednesday after 4:45 p.m. He left behind his electric bike, mobile phone, and sweater. Friends say...
Police: Off-duty deputy accidentally shot daughter with AR-15 while drunk
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after police said he accidentally shot his daughter while trying to show his son how to clean a gun. Daniel Weber, a deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, was home with his family the day before Thanksgiving when he wanted to show his son, who is under 18, how to clean an AR-15 rifle, police told WPTV.
Man faces murder charge after shooting on day after Thanksgiving leaves one dead near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge following his arrest in connection to the November shooting death of another man in suburban West Palm Beach. Juan Viera was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged that he killed a 36-year-old man Nov. 25 on the 1800 block of Drexel Road, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Florida's Turnpike.
cw34.com
Deputy found pregnant girlfriend outside, bleeding, 'with no clothes, crying'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Violence erupted in the car when a couple was heading home after Thanksgiving. It continued outside their apartment near Lake Worth Beach since somebody called to report “a female was bleeding and a male was hurting her and hit the female in the face,” according to the arrest report.
Back-to-back hurricanes unearth mysterious object on Florida beach
“We have never seen it exposed before in that area, so this is the first time in at least 25 years that I know of it being exposed,” Malphurs said.
wild941.com
Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Three Women Found Dead
Police are investigating after a doctor who was accused of raping three of his patients was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in was dispatched to do a welfare check on Eric Salata, 54, when they found him dead. Last week, Salata made headlines after he was accused of giving multiple patients tequila and laughing gas to rape them at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida.
‘Extremely negligent’ Florida man accused of shooting daughter with AR-15 while drunk
A Florida man was charged with child abuse after police said he "irresponsibly handled" an AR-15 rifle and shot his daughter the day before Thanksgiving.
WESH
Body found by Indian River in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the shore of the Indian River. Officers were called to the section of the lagoon across from 1130 South Harbor City Boulevard at about 1:15 p.m. That’s when they say they found the...
GLADES ROAD CLOSED: MAN SHOT, CRASHES CAR, BUT THERE’S A FLORIDA TWIST…
UPDATE: MAN ALONE IN VEHICLE. NO BULLET HOLE ON CAR. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5 p.m. — PBSO just issued this official statement. BocaNewsNow.com reported much of the information earlier, but can now source it to police. “ PBSO responded to a vehicle stopped at a stop light in the westbound lanes of […]
wqcs.org
The Crime Rate in the Unincorporated Areas of St. Lucie County Dropped 8.8% in 2021
St. Lucie County - Thursday December 1, 2022: The crime rate in in the unincorporated areas St. Lucie County dropped 8.8% in 2021 compared to the previous year. In addition, Despite a population increase of 3.5%, crime volume, or the number of crimes reported, dropped 5.6% for this same period.
9-year-old found dead days after falling off boat into Polk County lake
Polk County deputies have found the body of a 9-year-old boy who fell into Lake Anne Saturday.
wqcs.org
Search Continues for Murder Suspect Jared Diaz
Martin County - Thursday December 1, 2022: The search continues for the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Port St. Lucie man last Saturday. Robert Tyler Meadows was stabbed to death late in the afternoon, on November 26, within The Preserve, a gated Community in Hobe Sound. Meadows was living with his girlfriend in this exclusive community, but he was just one of a number of renters in the home where he died.
Troopers investigate deadly crash on SR-520 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash along State Road 520 near Cocoa early Friday. Around 1 a.m., troopers responded to the crash located beneath the Interstate 95 overpass. FHP shut down the eastbound lanes of SR-520 during its investigation. A Florida Department of...
Florida “Dark Web” Drug Dealer With List Of 6,000 Customers Gets 16-Year Prison Sentence
A Florida man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Anton Peck, 29, of Boca Raton, Fla., previously pled guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and
WESH
Woman sentenced after 4 dogs died in hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Missouri woman whose dogs died in a hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach pled no contest to four misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. Tesia White appeared in court Tuesday for the plea and was sentenced to one year of probation plus 40 hours of community service. She said she left her four dogs in her vehicle last May with the windows up and the air conditioner on while traveling through, but at some point, the air conditioning shut down and the dogs were dead when she returned.
cw34.com
Uninvited Thanksgiving guest grabbed woman, 'refused commands' during arrest, deputies say
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man called for help at about 9:30 on Thanksgiving night and said "that a man had entered his residence. He stated that the man did not live there. He stated he knew the man, but he was not supposed to be there, and dispatch could hear a verbal altercation taking place."
