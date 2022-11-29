ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $200, Get the LEGO Icons (10300) Back to The Future Time Machine Set for $169.99 Shipped – Today Only

The LEGO Icons (10300) Back to the Future Time Machine Set lets fans recreate vehicles from either the the first, second or third movie, and you can get it for $169.99 shipped, today only, originally $199.99. You also get a light-up flux capacitor, a box of plutonium, the infamous hoverboard and LEGO minifigure versions of Doc Brown as well as Marty McFly. Product page.
Auto Enthusiast Transforms Toyota MR2 Into Ferrari F430 Replica, Gets Arrested

Mazda RX-7 turned Ferrari F40, now check out this Toyota MR2 that was transformed into a Ferrari F430 replica. Unlike typical knockoffs, this one caught the eye of Italian police in the city of Asti, as it was stopped for being too loud and then had experts called in to verify its authenticity.
Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road

If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
