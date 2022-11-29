Read full article on original website
Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
Virginia Business
Richmond restaurant refuses service to Family Foundation
Cites political stances as reason for canceled reservation. A German-inspired restaurant in Richmond canceled a reservation for a conservative political organization’s private event last week, saying in a statement posted online Thursday night that the decision was made to protect their staff, many of whom are women and/or part of the LGBTQ community. The Family Foundation, the organization that had made the reservation, opposes same-sex marriage and abortion, among other positions.
WSET
Youngkin announces free admission to State History Museum for state employees
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — If you're an employee of the state, you'll have a chance in the month of December to visit the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and its special exhibition American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith. The Smithsonian produced the exhibit which examines America's government's...
Richmond Sheriff addresses jail safety challenges
The Richmond Sheriff is addressing what she called security challenges within the Richmond jail as a councilwoman calls for a state investigation into safety concerns regarding inmates and staff.
Richmond’s Main Street Station featured on U.S. Postal Service stamp as ‘architectural gem’
Richmond's beloved Main Street Station was one of five noteworthy railroad stations chosen across the United States by the Postal Service, which noted them as "architectural gems."
NBC 29 News
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A long-standing Charlottesville tradition is canceled this year. First Night Virginia celebrations will not take place this coming New Year’s Eve. According to the event’s website, organizers plan to have a First Night Virginia celebration in 2024. Do you have a story idea? Send us...
Richmond business owner Emily Warden named on Forbes 30 under 30 list for 2023
The owner of a Richmond jewelry business is celebrating a major accomplishment this week after she was recently named in the 2023 Forbes “30 under 30" list.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Why Mr. Christmas is unplugging his 'Tacky Lights'
Frank Hudak is an OG of the Richmond Tacky Lights Tour. But the 80-year-old man said it was now time to hang up his Santa hat.
He survived war-torn Iraq. Now, he will be protecting Richmond streets as a cop.
Richmond's Police Department added 12 new officers to its ranks Thursday as the department's 125th Basic Recruit Class earned their badge after almost a year of training.
🎄How to watch the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Saturday
There are several ways to watch the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in Richmond this Saturday.
Virginia Business
2022 Labor/Employment Law Q&A
Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC, Richmond. Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Virginia; law degree and MBA, University of Richmond. Family: My lovely and very active toddler, Isadora, and partner, John Hennon. Career mentors: My mom, who showed me that being true to myself and good to others...
loudounnow.com
Greenway Tolls Battle Could Return in Richmond
Next year’s General Assembly session could bring a renewed battle around tolls on the Dulles Greenway, as state lawmakers and county supervisors revealed they have been in secretive closed-door meetings with the Greenway and state administration. Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) at their meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30 said he has...
Proposed slaughterhouse divides rural Goochland community
At the rural northwestern edge of Goochland County, a proposal for a new slaughterhouse is dividing residents, with some hailing it as a needed economic boon and others calling it a threat to the groundwater they rely on.
NBC12
‘Hotels are not meant for long-term living’: Henrico hotels raising public safety concerns
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hotels and motels across Henrico are raising public safety concerns for Henrico County leaders. Henrico’s Hotel-Motel Task Force Team is now swinging into action after an uptick in crime. According to Henrico Deputy County Manager of Public Safety Michael Feinmel, Henrico Police have logged more...
Chesterfield family desperate as they head into another holiday without heat
Dayquane Anthony said for at least three months, his family has been without a working heating or cooling system in their home.
Hopewell winery says customers paid with fake $100 bill
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a winery in Hopewell says two customers ripped off the gift shop with a fake bill. Surveillance footage from Sunday, Nov. 27, shows two people walking into Haley’s Honey Meadery on E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. One person is seen wearing a blue hoodie while the other is […]
He visited his friends. Minutes later, they were dead.
Sheriff E.L. Giles identified Shelton Hardy as the man wanted for the double murder. Investigators believe Hardy was in a relationship with the murder victims' sister.
West End church giving away Christmas trees on Saturday
The six to seven feet Norway spruces will be arriving to the West End church on Friday and will given out while supplies last.
VSP trooper dragged by vehicle on I-295 in Mechanicsville, suspect arrested
There is currently a heavy police presence at Interstate 295 in Mechanicsville.
