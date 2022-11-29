Read full article on original website
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Winter is coming: Temps plummeting ahead of snow
Wind and rain switch over to cold temperatures and lake effect snow as we transition from November into December.
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — With strong winds making their way through the region on Wednesday, the conditions have left hoards of Northeast Ohio residents in the dark. As of 4:15 p.m., FirstEnergy reports roughly 7,000 people in the area are currently without power. Most of those outages are concentrated in Geauga County (4,525)
Wind Advisory issued for counties east of Cuyahoga
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, and Lake counties until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Video: Bright meteor captured over Eastlake
Check it out! A bright meteor was seen soaring across the night sky in Eastlake on Thursday.
Temperatures rebound, but snow in the forecast: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will see a bit of a rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday before colder weather moves into the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 40s with rain expected after midnight. Gusty conditions could develop with sustained winds of 17-23 mph and gusts in excess of 30 mph. Wednesday will see rain and highs in the low 50s before a cold front moves in and changes the rain to snow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
Classic Tudor on Lake Erie asks $2.85M: House of the Week
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’re looking for a home on Lake Erie, chances are the views are in the back of the house. But at 37 Kensington Oval, the views are in the front. “This iconic Tudor-style home has some of the best views of Lake Erie in all of Rocky River,” says Howard Hanna agent Meredith Hardington, who has it priced at $2.85 million.
Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado
A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
15 Best Things to Do in Painesville, OH
Painesville's natural scenery can whisk you away to a peaceful oasis and an exciting journey into the past. You'll find the lovely city of Painesville nestled away in one of Lake County's hidden gems along the peaceful Grand River. This seven-square-mile location is perfect for a relaxing getaway or an...
Our Greatest Lake: Inside Northeast Ohio's water treatment process
CLEVELAND — How much thought have you really given to the water that comes out when you turn on your tap? Or where it goes after?. Here in Northeast Ohio, many of us are participating in and benefiting from a very important water cycle that all centers around Lake Erie. 3News Senior Meteorologist Matt Wintz recently got an inside look at the people and systems making it all flow.
Trout in the Cuyahoga River
The Cuyahoga River has been stocked with about 1,000 rainbow trout. That’s amazing when you consider that the northeast Ohio flow was once a national punchline for water pollution, catching on fire in 1969. Since then, the river has made a comeback for recreational users and wildlife — such as trout — alike.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
‘Prepare to leave your home ASAP‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly has issued an emergency proclamation due to the threat of severe weather across Central Mississippi Tuesday. The city is also encouraging certain residents to evacuate. “We are also asking that if you are in the Martin Luther King area or any other...
Crews battle flames in Bay Village house fire
Fire crews battled flames in a Bay Village home just after midnight on Friday.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
$2.69 gas spotted in Cleveland; Here’s where
Gas priced at $2.69 was spotted at two Cleveland gas stations on Wednesday.
Gas station canopy crashes to ground
The canopy at a Cleveland Heights gas station crashed onto the ground early Wednesday morning.
New ODOT construction aims to fix Northeast Ohio's most dangerous intersections
Last year, the Ohio Department of Transportation started work on 150 different construction projects to make some of the most dangerous intersections across the state safer.
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?
Cleveland residents can receive up to $800 toward their utility bills this winter. The Step Forward Winter Crisis Program and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) are working together to provide eligible residents with $175 for a regulated utility bill. Residents with unregulated utility bills that use electric cooperatives or municipal utilities can receive up to $800. (source)
Flames, explosion in Kent mill fire
Flames and a large plume of smoke could be seen in the Kent area Friday as crews worked to extinguish a massive fire in the Historic Mill District.
