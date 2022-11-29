CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will see a bit of a rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday before colder weather moves into the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 40s with rain expected after midnight. Gusty conditions could develop with sustained winds of 17-23 mph and gusts in excess of 30 mph. Wednesday will see rain and highs in the low 50s before a cold front moves in and changes the rain to snow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.

