Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Temperatures rebound, but snow in the forecast: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will see a bit of a rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday before colder weather moves into the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 40s with rain expected after midnight. Gusty conditions could develop with sustained winds of 17-23 mph and gusts in excess of 30 mph. Wednesday will see rain and highs in the low 50s before a cold front moves in and changes the rain to snow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Classic Tudor on Lake Erie asks $2.85M: House of the Week

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’re looking for a home on Lake Erie, chances are the views are in the back of the house. But at 37 Kensington Oval, the views are in the front. “This iconic Tudor-style home has some of the best views of Lake Erie in all of Rocky River,” says Howard Hanna agent Meredith Hardington, who has it priced at $2.85 million.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
wvua23.com

Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado

A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
AKRON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Painesville, OH

Painesville's natural scenery can whisk you away to a peaceful oasis and an exciting journey into the past. You'll find the lovely city of Painesville nestled away in one of Lake County's hidden gems along the peaceful Grand River. This seven-square-mile location is perfect for a relaxing getaway or an...
PAINESVILLE, OH
WKYC

Our Greatest Lake: Inside Northeast Ohio's water treatment process

CLEVELAND — How much thought have you really given to the water that comes out when you turn on your tap? Or where it goes after?. Here in Northeast Ohio, many of us are participating in and benefiting from a very important water cycle that all centers around Lake Erie. 3News Senior Meteorologist Matt Wintz recently got an inside look at the people and systems making it all flow.
CLEVELAND, OH
ocj.com

Trout in the Cuyahoga River

The Cuyahoga River has been stocked with about 1,000 rainbow trout. That’s amazing when you consider that the northeast Ohio flow was once a national punchline for water pollution, catching on fire in 1969. Since then, the river has made a comeback for recreational users and wildlife — such as trout — alike.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
Aneka Duncan

Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?

Cleveland residents can receive up to $800 toward their utility bills this winter. The Step Forward Winter Crisis Program and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) are working together to provide eligible residents with $175 for a regulated utility bill. Residents with unregulated utility bills that use electric cooperatives or municipal utilities can receive up to $800. (source)
CLEVELAND, OH

