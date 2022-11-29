Read full article on original website
Joe Pesci reveals Home Alone stunt that went wrong
Home Alone star Joe Pesci has revealed how a stunt gone wrong while filming the Christmas classic led to him sustaining series burns. In an interview with People for the 30th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (yes, it really has been that long), Pesci revealed he was injured while filming the scene which sees Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister set his character's hat on fire.
Daisy Ridley joins Essex Serpent writer's mystery series
Star Wars' Daisy Ridley has signed on to star in a new mystery series The Christie Affair. The show, which is based on Nina de Gramont's best-selling novel of the same name, which reimagines the unexplained eleven-day disappearance of author Agatha Christie in 1926. Ridley will also be an executive producer on the Miramax TV project.
Tom Hardy's new TV project lands first trailer
A first trailer for Tom Hardy's new TV series Predators has been released. The Venom star narrates the new Sky Nature documentary series, which spans five episodes following five different predators across the globe. They include cheetahs in Tanzania, polar bears in Canada, lions in Botswana, pumas in Chile and...
Casualty confirms when this weekend's episode will air
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty has confirmed when this weekend’s episode will air. Due to the ongoing FIFA World Cup, a lot of the regularly scheduled BBC and ITV programmes are getting shuffled to make room for the matches, and Casualty is one of those which has had to accommodate it.
The Mandalorian confirms season 3 premiere date
Fans of The Mandalorian, you won’t have to wait too long to see Baby Yoda on your screens again. The Disney+ show has already released a trailer for the third season, and has now followed up with a release date of March 1, 2023. In the meantime, Disney has...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
The Masked Singer US crowns the winner
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US finally crowned its winner last night during the show's action-packed finale. Former Glee star Amber Riley took home the prize after she was unmasked as the celebrity behind Harp. The singer broke down in tears in her mask as she...
Why Melissa McBride really left The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon spinoff
The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. The Walking Dead may have come to an end after 12 years, but the franchise itself remains alive and well thanks to the announcement of not one, not two, but three new spinoffs. One of which is the upcoming Daryl Dixon series, which is...
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes subtly address relationship claims on GMA segment
Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have subtly addressed the recent reports surrounding their alleged relationship.During Friday’s segment of GMA 3: What You Need To Know, Holmes poked fun at how it has been an event week for him. His remark comes two days after the Daily Mail broke the news about his rumoured romance with Robach and shared photos of the pair together.“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday, it’s been a great week,” he said in the segment, which has been shared on Twitter. “I just want this one to keep going and going...
Willow boss reveals what the show does that the film couldn’t
Disney+'s Willow creator Jonathan Kasdan has revealed what the sequel series does that the original 1988 film couldn't. 34 years after defeating the evil queen Bavmorda, Warwick Davis reprises his role as Willow Ufgood and guides a band of misfits on a perilous rescue mission into the unknown. While Kasdan...
The Witcher and Peaky Blinders stars added to Rings of Power for season 2
Peaky Blinders actor Sam Hazeldine and The Witcher's Yasen 'Yates' Atour have been cast in the second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. While Atour's role is being kept under wraps for the time being (though we do know it will be a recurring one), Hazeldine will be replacing Joseph Mawle as the Orc leader Adar. The reason for the recast remains unclear.
Coronation Street boss hints at characters moving after set extension
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has teased that the Weatherfield Precinct flats may eventually become home to certain characters. The soap recently unveiled the first look at its newest set extension: the Weatherfield Precinct, the shopping centre that has been part of Corrie lore for years but has only now taken physical shape.
Stranger Things star David Harbour's Violent Night gets reviews
Stranger Things star David Harbour plays a grizzled Father Christmas in Violent Night, but is the movie worth a trip to the cinema?. Well, the first reviews are now dropping from the sky like snowflakes, which we've put together into snippets below. As for the Violent Night storyline, Harbour's jolly...
BBC's Christmas TV highlights – from Martin Compston's new drama to Happy Valley's return
From a whole host of Christmas-themed specials to a number of hotly anticipated returning shows, the BBC is where it's at when it comes to festive telly. Whether you're looking for a boxset binge to enjoy with snacks and a cosy blanket, or your next event show that the entire family can enjoy, we've got you covered with our rundown of highlights showing just what's on offer from the Beeb in 2022.
Netflix cancels The Midnight Club despite cliffhanger season ending
Netflix has cancelled The Midnight Club after one season. According to Entertainment Weekly, the news comes after confirmation that creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy have signed a deal to create content with Amazon Studios. The Midnight Club, which is an adaption of Christopher Pike's young adult novel...
Netflix's Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is a soulless and needless adaptation
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is a retelling of the famed Charles Dickens classic, and if you are wondering why on Earth we needed another version of this story, you're not alone. Something being ubiquitous and beloved doesn't necessarily mean it deserves, or needs, an update. Netflix is seemingly unaware of...
Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman confirms how Wolverine return came about
Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman has explained how his Wolverine return for the Ryan Reynolds-led film came about. Speaking to Deadline, the actor recalled how 2017's Logan was initially going to be his last stint as Wolverine until he watched Deadpool and couldn't get the idea of reprising the role for the threequel out of his head.
Hollyoaks revisits Sylver death in latest sinister Bobby twist
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revisited Sylver McQueen's death as part of the latest revelation about sinister Bobby Costello. Back in January, Bobby essentially let his stepfather die following the explosion at Marnie Nightingale's patisserie after learning Sylver planned to leave the family. Since that time, Mercedes McQueen has been...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead At 34
He was best known for playing the title role in the national tour of “Phantom of the Opera."
Strictly's Max George reveals tattoo portrait of girlfriend Maisie Smith
Strictly Come Dancing star Max George has shown off his love for girlfriend Maisie Smith in a very permanent way. Appearing on Loose Women, the couple discussed their romance, with George revealing he had a half-and-half tattoo portrait of Smith's face and a lioness done on his forearm. "Went in...
