FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Deptford Twp. woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide: Police
Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie. Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beatty were shot.
N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself
Erin Gatier, 47, leaves behind two children A retired Atlantic City, N.J., police officer shot his ex-girlfriend dead after barging into her New Jersey home on Monday evening before taking his own life, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Deptford Township police found the bodies of William Beattie and Erin A. Gatier, both 47, on Monday evening after being called out to Gatier's home for a welfare check, the prosecutor's office said. Beattie forced his way into the home at about 6:50 p.m., shot her,...
Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer
The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
NJ State Police trooper catches woman falling from overpass
A State Police trooper was literally in the right place at the right time on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday afternoon. The westbound lanes and shoulders of the highway were closed around 1:30 p.m. at Exit 41 in Winslow Township when a woman threatened to jump off the overpass. Crisis...
Man kills himself after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend, authorities say
A man died by suicide Monday after he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend at her Deptford home, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Ogden Road home at 6:50 p.m. and found the bodies of 47-year-old Erin Gatier and William Beattie, also 47, of Buena, inside, the office said.
SEEN HER? 85-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Left Without Shoes, Purse, Phone
An 85-year-old woman from South Jersey has been missing since Wednesday, Nov. 30. Josephine Haas of Voorhees Township left her home without a purse, phone, keys or shoes, New Jersey State Police said. Josephine is described as a white female, 5'11", 160 pounds, with brown eyes and gray/white hair. Josephine...
Police catch woman who fell after sitting on N.J. highway overpass ledge
Police rescued a woman who fell off the ledge of an overpass on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday afternoon, officials said. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal person on the highway’s westbound side at milepost 41, in Winslow Township, according to the New Jersey State Police. Troopers...
Officers Catch Woman In 20-Foot Fall From Ledge Of AC Expressway
A 41-year-old suicidal woman who lost her balance while trying to make her way off of a ledge on the Atlantic City Expressway was caught during her 20-foot fall by a New Jersey State trooper, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of a suicidal person near mile marker 41 in...
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier, and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50 pm, the Deptford Township...
Retired Atlantic City police officer kills ex-girlfriend, himself
A retired Atlantic City police officer is dead after fatally shooting his former girlfriend, according to an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. William Beattie and Erin Gatier, both 47, were found dead inside her Deptford Township home by police doing a well-being check Monday, according to the report.
Central PA Man Charged For Repeatedly Raping Girl: Police
A 37-year-old man allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl "on numerous occasions" at a home in central Pennsylvania, authorities announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Jose Diego Roman Jr. was arrested on Nov. 28 following an investigation launched on July 6, 2022, according to the East Hempfield Township police department. He is...
Teen confesses to killing someone during Instagram video chat, Bensalem police say
A 16-year-old allegedly confessed to an acquaintance during a video chat on Instagram that he killed someone, police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, said.
Student with PTSD pleads for service dog to be allowed on campus at New Jersey school
Justin Forman says he can't tolerate a school day without Dreyfus, his personal service dog, who has been denied from coming on campus.
New Jersey Launches Year-End “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Traffic Safety Enforcement Campaign
With the goal of ensuring safe travels for all drivers in New Jersey during the holiday season, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety (“the Division”) recently announced the launch of the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Year End Holiday Campaign.
Woman charged with DWI after fleeing accident scene
On November 18th, deputies from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office responded to a property damage accident on Springfield Hill Road in the Town of Middlefield.
NJ jewelry store hit by violent smash-and-grab not insured, owner says
JERSEY CITY — The owner of a jewelry store who told police he was robbed of nearly a half-million dollars in cash and jewels Sunday afternoon said he carried no insurance on his inventory. Five masked men entered Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue in Jersey City around 4:35 p.m....
NJ Dept. of Human Services Awards Contract to Provide Family Support in Psychiatric Screening Services in Burlington & Camden Counties
Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced on December 1, 2022 that the Department has awarded a contract to Legacy Treatment Services to provide support and information about mental illness and treatment options for families of individuals who are experiencing a psychiatric crisis and are receiving psychiatric emergency screening services in Burlington and Camden counties.
New Jersey Department of Human Services
This initiative will work to provide support as an outreach program, involving meeting families in their homes. It will also work collaboratively with hospital emergency rooms in Camden and Burlington counties when psychiatric screening services have been deployed to connect with an individual.
Gloucester County Prosescutor
On November 28, 2022, Deptford Police were dispatched to a residence on Ogden Road for a well-being check.
'We want answers': Gloucester County school district closes several days with no clear explanation why
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. - A bizarre situation in South Jersey, as an internet outage may have caused one Gloucester County school district to shut down all eight of its schools for several days. The school parking lots are empty and students have been out of the classroom since Monday and a...
