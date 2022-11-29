ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deptford Township, NJ

N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself

Erin Gatier, 47, leaves behind two children A retired Atlantic City, N.J., police officer shot his ex-girlfriend dead after barging into her New Jersey home on Monday evening before taking his own life, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Deptford Township police found the bodies of William Beattie and Erin A. Gatier, both 47, on Monday evening after being called out to Gatier's home for a welfare check, the prosecutor's office said. Beattie forced his way into the home at about 6:50 p.m., shot her,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

NJ Dept. of Human Services Awards Contract to Provide Family Support in Psychiatric Screening Services in Burlington & Camden Counties

Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced on December 1, 2022 that the Department has awarded a contract to Legacy Treatment Services to provide support and information about mental illness and treatment options for families of individuals who are experiencing a psychiatric crisis and are receiving psychiatric emergency screening services in Burlington and Camden counties.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

New Jersey Department of Human Services

This initiative will work to provide support as an outreach program, involving meeting families in their homes. It will also work collaboratively with hospital emergency rooms in Camden and Burlington counties when psychiatric screening services have been deployed to connect with an individual.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

