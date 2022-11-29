ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Registrar of Voters certifies election results

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters certified its election results for the county Thursday evening. Get Local Election Results Here Some the major key local races that we were keeping an eye included: Palm Springs City Council District 1: Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner came out ahead of challenger Scott Nevins in what was a The post Riverside County Registrar of Voters certifies election results appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Final vote count shows Garner reelected; Bernstein, deHarte win Council seats; Holstege’s fate remains unknown

After waiting anxiously for more than three weeks, voters and candidates in Palm Springs can exhale: Riverside County released its final count Thursday evening showing history will soon be made again in the city and that two new members of the City Council will be seated later this month. The fate of another councilmember remains unknown.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Mayor's Message: Thank You, Moreno Valley!

Growing up in Moreno Valley, I always felt that it was my calling to serve my community and help it thrive. As far back as I can remember, I wanted to do right by my family, friends, and neighbors who worked hard each day to provide for their loved ones.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside

Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
RIVERSIDE, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Holstege behind by 12 with 5,425 votes to count in AD47 race; Garner maintains lead in City Council re-election bid

Both Riverside and San Bernardino counties released additional vote counts Tuesday evening, but in the race involving Palm Springs City Councilmember Christy Holstege it still wasn’t enough to produce a clear winner. For Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner, however, her re-election bid appears secure. Democrat Holstege, seeking a seat...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Assemblywoman Cervantes looks to uplift all Latinos in California

Assembly member Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside, will be the new chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. The lawmaker is a trailblazer in the California Legislature. She is the first open LGBTQ female, first Latina millennial, and first Inland Empire lawmaker to chair the caucus. “Ever since I could remember from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto

Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
SAN JACINTO, CA
newsmirror.net

Deputies conduct an outreach operation to aid the unhoused in Yucaipa

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yucaipa Police held an outreach operation to provide resources to unhoused individuals. Yucaipa Police was assisted by Yucaipa Code Enforcement, Yucaipa Park Rangers, Sheriff’s Community Service & Reentry Division, Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE), INROADS, and Department of Behavioral Health. A non-profit organization, Step Up, also assisted in the operation. The goal of the operation was to connect with unhoused residents and offer them services such as housing, medical and mental health treatment, and other social services.
YUCAIPA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Commissioner Orders Insurance Companies To Preserve Residential Insurance Coverage Following State Of Emergency Declaration

On Monday, the Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara ordered insurance companies to preserve residential insurance coverage following Governor Gavin Newsom’s Nov. 19 emergency declaration for Los Angeles County, due to recent brush fires like the Route Fire.  The Commissioner’s Bulletin shields those policyholders within the wildfire perimeter of the Route Fire and in adjacent ZIP codes ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
irvinestandard.com

IUSD students lead state in test scores

Irvine Unified School District outperformed both California and Orange County averages in state standardized assessment scores for the sixth consecutive year. IUSD ranked No. 1 in the state in science, mathematics and English language arts/literacy (ELA) among public school districts of 35,000 or more students. “These results represent an unprecedented...
IRVINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Debate intensifies over future of rooftop solar as California reviews possible policy changes

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is still accepting public comment over a controversial proposal that would implement major changes to net metering for solar customers of PG&E, SCE, and SDG&E. If approved by the CPUC, the policy, known as NEM 3.0, would reduce by around 75% the credit that solar owners receive for the The post Debate intensifies over future of rooftop solar as California reviews possible policy changes appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecountytribune.com

Mall remake before council

Another, perhaps final step toward the beginning of redeveloping the declining Westminster Mall may be taken at Wednesday’s meeting of the Westminster City Council. A public hearing will be held to consider a general plan amendment, a specific plan and an environmental impact report for a re-make of the enclosed shopping center at Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street, adjacent to the San Diego (405) Freeway.
WESTMINSTER, CA
The Associated Press

Lovett Industrial Finalizes 6-Acre Land Acquisition in California’s Inland Empire for Industrial Development

RIALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, has recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center, a 114,115 square foot class A front-load industrial building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005728/en/ Lovett Industrial recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
RIALTO, CA

