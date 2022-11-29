Read full article on original website
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting Dinosaur Land in White Post VA
The gift shop at Dinosaur Land has a wide variety of dinosaur-themed souvenirs. You can find anything from toys to dinosaur t-shirts to dinosaur model kits. The gift shop is located in the mouth of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. You can also enter the hand of King Kong. There are 19...
horseandrider.com
EHM at Virginia Boarding Facility
A vaccinated, 26-year-old mare at a boarding facility in Madison County, Virginia, tested positive for EHM and was euthanized. She began showing symptoms on November 23, including fever and ataxia. EHM was confirmed on November 30. Twenty other horses have been exposed to the disease. EDCC Health Watch is an...
cbs19news
Ticketing pilot program for Old Rag ends
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A pilot program requiring a ticket to hike one of the most popular trails in the region has ended. The Shenandoah National Park launched the Old Rag pilot program in March and it ended on Tuesday. The ticketing program aimed to manage visitation to Old...
royalexaminer.com
Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith
Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
WSLS
LIST: Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia
Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. As you and the kiddos start to celebrate the holiday season, there are quite a few events and parades that you’ll want to keep top of mind. From photos with Kris Kringle himself...
cbs19news
Virginia chef takes crown on HBO Max's 'The Big Brunch'
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A chef from Charlottesville may not have won HBO Max’s The Big Brunch, but another chef from Virginia did. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Daniel Harthausen, of the Young Mother pop-ups and Adarra, clinched the victory in the show’s finale, which became available for streaming on Thanksgiving Day.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
Garden & Gun
You Say Potato, I Say Route 11 Potato Chips
We typically don’t think too much about a potato chip’s provenance. Understandable, considering we’re too busy stuffing the next handful into our faces. My relationship with Route 11 Potato Chips, though, is a deeper one. Not only do I know their backstory, sometimes I choose to witness my next delicious bite being made before my eyes.
WHSV
People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road after a deadly crash there over the weekend. A man from Broadway was killed in a crash on the road on Saturday but unfortunately, some people living along the road say crashes are nothing new.
WHSV
Power outages reported across the region
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph. Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m. Albemarle County: 30. Augusta County: 945.
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
Inside Nova
Highest-paying business jobs in Staunton
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Staunton-Waynesboro, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wsvaonline.com
Name of pedestrian killed released
Virginia State Police released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that 36-year-old Bradley O’Brian Reid of Lynchburg died when he was hit by a passenger shuttle bus while walking in the northbound travel lane of I-81 at mile marker 225 during the late night hour of November, 21st.
pagevalleynews.com
Governor Youngkin appoints three local officials to statewide committees
LURAY — Newly elected Luray Councilman Alex White is among three local officials getting settled into statewide committee appointments made by Governor Glenn Youngkin late this summer. White, who is finishing his senior year at Harvard University, was appointed to the Public Safety and Homeland Security Advisory Committee on...
cbs19news
Ivy Road closed due to crash, fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Ivy Road is shut down in western Albemarle County. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Ivy Road is closed between Owensville Road and the intersection with Rockfish Gap. Officials say drivers should expect significant delays in the area. If possible, find an...
more961.com
Broadway man killed in weekend crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in Rockingham County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the crash occurred Saturday afternoon at around 4:30 pm along Route 724, which is Melrose Road. The driver of the Harley-Davidson, 53-year-old Dwain Gillispie of Broadway died at the...
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
969wsig.com
Luray native has been named the lead commander of a U-S Navy warship
A Luray native has been named the lead commander of a U-S Navy warship. Commander Daxton Moore assumed leadership of the littoral combat ship Cooperstown during a change-of-command ceremony on Tuesday. As an executive officer on the Cooperstown under then-Commander Evan Wright, Moore helped guide the vessel over a 35-hundred-nautical-mile...
theriver953.com
BRNGTF conclude a lengthy investigation with arrest
Virginia State Police (VSP) announced the conclusion of a length investigation with an arrest. The 29-year-old Culpeper resident was apprehended during the execution of a search warrant in the 200 block of Jenkins Avenue of Culpeper. Ruiz-Torres has been charged with a felony count of possession with the intent to...
q101online.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
