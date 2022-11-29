ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Weapons charge for security guard paroled after serving murder sentence | Police reports Nov. 21-27

By BOB UPHUES
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Employee fires shots during burglary at insurance office in Rogers Park

CHICAGO — Sometime before 2 a.m. Friday, Chicago police said an insurance office in Rogers Park was broken into. Someone who called police about the incident told them he fired his gun at someone attempting to break into the office near Winchester and Howard Street, according to police radio traffic. It’s not clear if the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police believe man attacked couple found lying bleeding in unincorporated Crete home

CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police believe a man attacked a couple in unincorporated Crete Thursday night, and he was also injured himself.At 6:41 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's police were sent to a house in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for what was first reported to be a shooting.In the house, police found the residents – a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man – bleeding profusely with multiple injuries from stab wounds. They also found a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin who was believed to be the perpetrator, the Will County Sheriff's office said.A gun may have been fired...
CRETE, IL
cwbchicago.com

3 more armed robberies reported as West Ridge holdup surge continues

Chicago — Police are investigating three more armed robberies in the West Ridge neighborhood, an area that has been hard-hit by a series of holdup sprees since mid-November. a man was robbed after he made a deposit at an ATM in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue around 2:20 this morning, a CPD spokesperson said. Three robbers stepped out of a black four-door car, displayed guns, and demanded his property.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man charged after allegedly pushing 28-year-old off CTA platform

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of pushing another man off a CTA platform. At around 9 p.m., police responded to the Division Blue Line, located in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee. Police said a 28-year-old man was pushed off a train platform, causing...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

New Orleans man extradited, accused of Englewood murder

CHICAGO — A man from New Orleans was extradited to Chicago and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Englewood this year. Marnell Briggs was extradited to O’Hare Wednesday and subsequently charged with first-degree murder from a warrant. Back on the afternoon of March 7, police...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old has been charged with 11 armed carjackings. The teen was taken into custody Tuesday by CPD. In addition to the carjackings, the teen is accused of three armed robberies and one attempted armed carjacking. All of the incidents besides one happened in the morning of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Louisiana man charged with murder in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Louisiana man is charged in the shooting death of a man in the Englewood neighborhood back in March. On Wednesday, police arrested Marnell Briggs, 20, in the 10000 block of West O'Hare Street. He was identified as the suspect who, on March 7, shot and killed a 20-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Morgan around 2:49 p.m. Surveillance video from Chicago police shows the suspect walking up to the corner of 66th and Morgan streets and going into a convenience store. He later exits the store, walks one block, and comes back to talk to the victim before shooting and killing him, police said.Briggs was located in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, extradited to Chicago, and charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday. No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy