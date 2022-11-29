Weapons charge for security guard paroled after serving murder sentence | Police reports Nov. 21-27

Read full article on original website
Employee fires shots during burglary at insurance office in Rogers Park
CHICAGO — Sometime before 2 a.m. Friday, Chicago police said an insurance office in Rogers Park was broken into. Someone who called police about the incident told them he fired his gun at someone attempting to break into the office near Winchester and Howard Street, according to police radio traffic. It’s not clear if the […]
suburbanchicagoland.com
Lyons arrests two carjacking suspects who were out on bond for other felony crimes
Lyons arrests two carjacking suspects who were out on bond for other felony crimes. The Village of Lyons Police Department announced today they have arrested two suspects involved in an attempted carjacking at the 7700 block of 45th Place at around 2 PM on Tuesday November 29, 2022. A handgun...
Suspect in Chicago freezer body case pleads not guilty
A woman accused of killing and dismembering the owner of a Chicago boarding house where she lived has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the slaying.
Woman released from hospital after son-in-law allegedly stabs her and husband : Police
The Will County Sheriff’s Office said it’s believed a 36-year-old man attacked a 66-year-old woman and 68-year-old man in their home on Shady Grove Court Thursday evening. Police said the younger man is related by marriage to the couple.
Man wounded outside South Side courthouse after being targeted in shooting
Gunfire erupted Wednesday outside a South Side courthouse and police station, wounding a man in the parking lot. Three men inside a car started shooting the victim with rifles allegedly.
Man who bought gun used to kill CPD Officer Ella French could see 5 years in prison
Federal prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for the so-called straw purchaser of the gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French and wounding her partner. They said the man “shares blame for what happened to those officers.”
cwbchicago.com
Armed men rob at least 14 people during 2-hour crime spree, Chicago police reports say
Chicago — A group of armed men robbed at least 14 people at gunpoint during a two-hour crime spree that stretched across Chicago from Irving Park to the Lower West Side early Friday, according to Chicago police reports reviewed by CWBChicago. Several of the victims were targeted outside taverns.
Nearly 8-years in prison for Chicago man who robbed undercover cop
A judge sentenced 24-year-old Cortez Price to 93 months in federal prison.
Police believe man attacked couple found lying bleeding in unincorporated Crete home
CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police believe a man attacked a couple in unincorporated Crete Thursday night, and he was also injured himself.At 6:41 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's police were sent to a house in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for what was first reported to be a shooting.In the house, police found the residents – a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man – bleeding profusely with multiple injuries from stab wounds. They also found a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin who was believed to be the perpetrator, the Will County Sheriff's office said.A gun may have been fired...
cwbchicago.com
3 more armed robberies reported as West Ridge holdup surge continues
Chicago — Police are investigating three more armed robberies in the West Ridge neighborhood, an area that has been hard-hit by a series of holdup sprees since mid-November. a man was robbed after he made a deposit at an ATM in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue around 2:20 this morning, a CPD spokesperson said. Three robbers stepped out of a black four-door car, displayed guns, and demanded his property.
Caught on camera: Woman robbed at gunpoint during attempted carjacking in West Rogers Park
A Chicago woman said her daughter was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men who tried to take her vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
Bodycam video released in police shooting of grandson accused of stabbing grandfather to death
The bodycam video shows the altercation inside the home that ended in the deaths of a 70-year-old man and his 21-year-old grandson.
Suburban Man Charged in Theft of Over $800,000 in Retail Goods Found Inside Storage Units
A 31-year-old Justice man is facing 12 felony charges in connection to the theft of retail goods with a value totaling over $800,000, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday. Mahdi Alhaw faces eight counts of non-probationable Class 1 felony theft and four counts of probationable Class 1 felony theft....
WGNtv.com
Man charged after allegedly pushing 28-year-old off CTA platform
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of pushing another man off a CTA platform. At around 9 p.m., police responded to the Division Blue Line, located in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee. Police said a 28-year-old man was pushed off a train platform, causing...
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
New Orleans man extradited, accused of Englewood murder
CHICAGO — A man from New Orleans was extradited to Chicago and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Englewood this year. Marnell Briggs was extradited to O’Hare Wednesday and subsequently charged with first-degree murder from a warrant. Back on the afternoon of March 7, police...
Boy, 3, shot on West Side: police
A 3-year-old boy has been shot in the 160 block of North Latrobe Avenue, Chicago police confirmed Thursday evening. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, officials said.
17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old has been charged with 11 armed carjackings. The teen was taken into custody Tuesday by CPD. In addition to the carjackings, the teen is accused of three armed robberies and one attempted armed carjacking. All of the incidents besides one happened in the morning of...
Louisiana man charged with murder in Englewood shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Louisiana man is charged in the shooting death of a man in the Englewood neighborhood back in March. On Wednesday, police arrested Marnell Briggs, 20, in the 10000 block of West O'Hare Street. He was identified as the suspect who, on March 7, shot and killed a 20-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Morgan around 2:49 p.m. Surveillance video from Chicago police shows the suspect walking up to the corner of 66th and Morgan streets and going into a convenience store. He later exits the store, walks one block, and comes back to talk to the victim before shooting and killing him, police said.Briggs was located in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, extradited to Chicago, and charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday. No further information was immediately available.
