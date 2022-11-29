Read full article on original website
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
North Riverside readies for WinterFest 2022
North Riverside, the village known for host entertaining and engaging events for the whole family, is ready to ring in the holiday season with year two of its combination tree lighting/holiday party extravaganza. The North Riverside WinterFest returns to town on Wednesday, Dec. 7, promising an evening filled with carols,...
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Altman Park eyed as a future recreation jewel in Worth
When Bob O’Shaughnessy was appointed supervisor of the Worth Park District eight years ago, he had one main priority. His primary goal was to have the area known as Altman Park be managed and cared for by the Worth Park District. So, O’Shaughnessy was delighted when the Worth Village...
wjol.com
Westbound I-80 ramp, lane closures in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, temporary ramp and lane closures are scheduled to take place on westbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Dec. 2.
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Will Soon Stop in 3 Chicago Suburbs. Here's the Schedule
A beloved holiday tradition across North America is finally returning to the tracks after a two year hiatus -- and it's set to stop in three Chicago suburbs. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
fox32chicago.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train making a stop in Bensenville on Friday
BENSENVILLE, Ill. - The Canadian Pacific Holiday train is back for its 24th year, and it's delivering joy to Bensenville on Friday. The festively decorated train supports food banks across the U.S. and Canada by raising money, collecting non-perishable food and bringing awareness for food insecurity issues. "It's a free...
Pet stores in Batavia and St. Charles could lose their license to sell puppies
Two suburban businesses could lose their license to sell puppies, as a result of a new state law. The Illinois Department of Agriculture said it wants to revoke the dog-dealing licenses of a Batavia Petland store and The Perfect Pup in St. Charles.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Not your average pin-up girls on this calendar
Who are Jerry’s Girls? And who is Jerry? Well, Jerry is Jerry Owen, the guru, you might say, to those in his senior exercise class, a program of Riverside Township. Owen started the program to encourage aging community members to stay active, help them move better and feel better. It was such an inspiration that class member Nancy Dvorak put together a Jerry’s Girls calendar depicting them and some of their views on their lives. after answering 13 questions.
fox32chicago.com
Tinley Park Christmas house lights up the night
Featuring more than 200,000 holiday lights and hundreds of figurines, the Tinley Park Christmas house continues to grow. The popular holiday display will light up for the first time this season.
Pipeline project bringing Lake Michigan water to SW suburbs to begin construction in 2024
A project to pipe Lake Michigan water to six southwest suburban communities, including Joliet, Romeoville, Minooka, Channahon, Crest Hill, and Shorewood took another step forward Wednesday. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
allaccess.com
WDRV (97.1 The Drive)/Chicago Seeks Afternoon Drive Personality
HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO has an immediate opening for the next Afternoon Drive personality, as STEVE SEAVER has amicably stepped away to take some time off. WDRV Brand and Content Director KEITH HASTINGS said, "Great city, great company, great station, great daypart. Are you the next...
Vehicle slams into Hair Cuttery in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Hair Cuttery in a strip mall in Plainfield Thursday afternoon.In a dangerous situation and a sure surprise to stylists, the vehicle crashed deep into the Hair Cuttery at 13400 S. Route 59.The vehicle came out of the parking lot, crashed through the plate glass windows of the salon, and ended up inside the building.There were no reports of injuries to anyone inside. It was not clear late Thursday how the driver lost control.By 4:40 p.m., the vehicle had been removed and the board-up service was on the scene. But cleanup was expected to take some time.
thehinsdalean.com
Pet pic of the week
Garden is a beautiful 3-year-old pit bull terrier mix. She is very goofy, laid back and super snuggly and is adoptable to families with children 5 years and older. She has been spayed and is up-to-date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $275. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at http://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
959theriver.com
Trash in Back of Plainfield Garbage Truck Catches Fire
According to the Plainfield Fire Department, a garbage truck in Plainfield had to dump it’s load in the middle of the street after it caught fire!. The folks living downwind of this fire on Norwood Drive, just west of Van Dyke may have had to deal with quite the odor! The driver was fine, according to fire department officials.
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up
Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas
There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
seniorresource.com
Oakbrook Estates and 5 More Mobile Home Parks Near Chicago!
Did you know that approximately 22 million people live in mobile home parks? They can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got you covered. Check out this list of the top 6 highest-rated mobile home parks near Chicago!
foodgressing.com
Chicken Salad Chick Opens In Chicago Metro Area
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the grand opening of its first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois. Located at 220 North Randall Road (Batavia IL), Chicken Salad Chick Batavia is opening in the former Crabby Boil...
