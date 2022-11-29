Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in HoustonTom HandyHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Texas Woman's Cold Case Murder Featured in Netflix's Killing FieldsLarry LeaseBrazoria County, TX
Three Katy-area roadways included among Texas A&M Transportation Institute's 100 most congested
Segments of Grand Parkway, I-10 and North Fry Road are among the most congested roadways in Texas, per the Texas A&M Transportation Institute's report on mobility. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas A&M Transportation Institute released its annual review of the state’s 100 most congested roadways in 2021 on Nov. 28. Three...
'We're being overwhelmed': Houston leaders say city water leaks are skyrocketing
City water line failures have nearly doubled in recent years, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Click2Houston.com
BIG FREEWAY CLOSURE: I-45 northbound in downtown Houston to close this weekend due to bridge repair, TxDOT says
HOUSTON – Headed to downtown Houston this weekend, or passing by on I-45? There’s a huge closure happening this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation says roadwork will be needed on I-45 northbound in downtown Houston, specifically at McKinney St. bridge over the mainlanes. The repairs come after...
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
cw39.com
ROAD RE-OPENED | IH-10 Katy at Barker Cypress
HOUSTON (KIAH) -Just after midnight, reports came in of a hazard along the Katy freeway. Repairs have been made to the roadway. According to scanner traffic, steel was sticking out of the concrete. All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway have re-opened, but traffic still remains. Common Alternate Routes to...
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
San Angelo LIVE!
TxDOT: $29 Billion Texas Clear Lanes Project Aims to Relieve Traffic Congestion Statewide
AUSTIN – COVID-19’s effects on Texas traffic levels lingered throughout 2021, with delays on the state’s most congested roadways growing but still below pre-pandemic gridlock conditions, according to a new study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI). The review of the state’s most crowded street...
Not Texas Big! Does This Texas Town Have The Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas?
Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are.
Groundbreaking planned for David Memorial Drive extension in Shenandoah
A project to extend David Memorial Drive will begin in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 will begin in 2023 following road clearing in late 2022, according to Kathie Reyer, city administrator for the city of Shenandoah. Tree and brush clearing, budgeted at $170,000, is expected to be completed by February, officials said. A groundbreaking ceremony for the road project will take place Dec. 6, and construction on the project is estimated to begin in April. Shenandoah is providing $2 million for the project; Montgomery County is providing $5 million; and the city of Conroe is providing $2.1 million because the project will touch each of those jurisdictions, Reyer said.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)
If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
fox26houston.com
Richmond, Galveston ranked Top 10 Christmas towns in Texas, survey says
HOUSTON - Christmas can be a wonderful holiday to celebrate in the Lone Star State as many cities pull out all the stops. A recent survey from Trips to Discover lists the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas and Richmond and Galveston have made the cut. In Richmond, just southwest...
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
KFDA
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state passenger vehicles. The plates, which feature the WT “spirit” logo, can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or...
Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball
The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
Chip shortage fuels expensive Houston auto market; Pearland seeks accountability for budget error
Houston-area dealerships saw car sales through October rise 29.3% in 2022 compared to the last two years during the same time frame. (Courtesy Pexels) On the Dec. 2 episode of "The Houston Breakdown" podcast, Community Impact Reporter Lizzy Spangler discusses a semiconductor chip shortage that is contributing to an expensive car market for Houston consumers. Plus, Reporter Daniel Weeks returns with an update on Pearland's response to the budget error that has put a $10 million dent in the city's general fund.
15 places in the Houston area to grab your last minute presents this holiday season
Republic Boot Company offers an array of readymade boots in addition to custom boot-making services. (Photos by Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) No matter who is left on holiday shopping lists, the Houston area has a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive.
marinelink.com
Injured Ferry Deckhand Medevaced Near Galveston
An injured deckhand was medevaced from a ferry near Galveston, Texas, on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 2:42 p.m. relayed by Vessel Traffic Services Houston/Galveston personnel that a crew member aboard the John W. Johnson ferry had been struck in the face by the vessel's anchor chain after the ferry lost propulsion at the entrance to the Galveston Channel.
The Daily South
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
Sandstone Chiropractic Conroe to move to Willis on Dec. 5
Sandstone Chiropractic will move to Willis on Dec. 5. (Courtesy Sandstone Chiropractic) Sandstone Chiropractic is moving location Dec. 5 to 9611 W. FM 1097, Ste. 300, Willis. The business offers chiropractic care based on the patients needs such as adjustments, laser therapy and cryotherapy. Appointments can be made online or by phone. 936-230-5515. www.sandstonehealth.com.
