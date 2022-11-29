A military base used by troops from the Central African Republic and their Russian “allies” from the Wagner Group has been bombed by an unknown aircraft, according to local authorities. The government of the Central African Republic released a statement Monday condemning the late-night attack on a base that witnesses said is used by mercenaries from the private Russian military force. The aircraft “dropped explosives in the town” of Bossangoa, targeting the military base and causing “significant material damage,” the government said in a statement quoted by Agence France-Presse. No fatalities were reported. “A plane bombed the Russians’ base at 2:50 in the morning,” Etienne Ngueretoum, the regional water and forestry director, was quoted as telling AFP, describing “at least four bombs” going off. The mayor of Bossangoa also confirmed that “the Russians” had been targeted, without specifying further. Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group have been used by CAR authorities to fend off armed rebel groups, though they’ve been accused of myriad war crimes in the country. Read it at Agence France-Presse

3 DAYS AGO