Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Raw footage shows largest U.S. military plane in action
Raw footage shows more than 10 minutes of the U.S. military’s largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, in action. The mission of this plane is to transport Defense Department cargo and manpower, according to the Air Force. With a maximum cargo of 281,001 pounds, the plane can negotiate relatively short runways and fly oversized cargo at intercontinental ranges.
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31
The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
This Is China’s Beastly New Air Defense Vehicle
Chinese internetShort-range air defenses are now top of mind, and China is moving fast in this space as highlighted by its new Type 625E system.
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
Defense One
Revealed: The Public Finally Gets to See the B-21 Stealth Bomber this Week
Tom Jones has spent a good portion of his career not being able to tell his family what he does at work. He recalls sitting at the dinner table one night 30-plus years ago, unable to share with his spouse that, just hours earlier, he was read into a classified military project. In the years that passed, Jones said, he’s grown used to not being able to provide details of what he does every day.
USS Tripoli, Navy’s Newest Assault Carrier, Back in San Diego After First Deployment
The USS Tripoli, the Navy’s newest amphibious assault carrier, returned to Naval Base San Diego on Tuesday following its initial deployment. The Tripoli left San Diego with 16 Marine F-35B Lightining II stealth fighters as well as helicopters and tiltrotors to support the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit during a 7-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.
India shows off drone-busting birds in joint drills with US near Chinese border
India’s military showed off trained kites swooping down through mountain ranges to take out drones as part of ongoing high-altitude drills with the US military less than 100km away from the border with China, drawing strong objections from Beijing. The two militaries kicked off the 18th edition of the US-Indian joint exercises known as “Yudh Abhyas” (war practice) in Auli, in India’s northern Uttarakhand state, earlier this month.The drills, which began on 16 November and are spanning 15 days, are taking place on Nanda Devi, the second highest mountain range in India. They are focused on sharing technology and know-how...
Plane from Air Force training base has ‘in-flight emergency,’ crashes in Mississippi
Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Most Unusual Aircraft to Ever Take to the Skies
A number of unusual aircraft have been designed over the years, and some are more questionable than others. While many never made it past the prototype phase, a number actually entered production and saw years of service, only to be replaced by those that were more reliable and practical. The following is a list of the strangest ones to ever take to the skies…Unsurprisingly, a lot of them were developed during the Second World War.
Two British pilots died after losing control of their aircraft as it entered cloudy conditions over the Channel which neither were qualified to fly in
Two British pilots were killed after losing control of their aircraft as it flew into a cloud - which neither were qualified to fly in. Retired Castle Vale garage boss Brian Statham, 69 was in a private craft which hit the water with a 'high rate of descent', an official report into the tragedy said yesterday.
The Pentagon's vision of new military jetpacks may finally be coming to fruition
Recent information from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has revealed that the Pentagon has indeed continued to pursue military-equipped jetpacks. And now, they seem closer than ever to achieving their goal as they have already awarded contracts to companies to build test prototypes. DARPA's 'Portable Personal Air Mobility...
newsnationnow.com
Watch: Air Force unveils the B-21 Raider on livestream
(NewsNation) — The U.S. Air Force is set to introduce its newest weapon — a stealth aircraft called the B-21 Raider — on Friday. The unveiling is reportedly by invitation only, but the U.S. Air Force is providing a livestream beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The event...
India, US armies hold exercises close to China border
AULI, India (AP) — Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from...
Unknown Aircraft Bombs Suspected Wagner Base in Central African Republic
A military base used by troops from the Central African Republic and their Russian “allies” from the Wagner Group has been bombed by an unknown aircraft, according to local authorities. The government of the Central African Republic released a statement Monday condemning the late-night attack on a base that witnesses said is used by mercenaries from the private Russian military force. The aircraft “dropped explosives in the town” of Bossangoa, targeting the military base and causing “significant material damage,” the government said in a statement quoted by Agence France-Presse. No fatalities were reported. “A plane bombed the Russians’ base at 2:50 in the morning,” Etienne Ngueretoum, the regional water and forestry director, was quoted as telling AFP, describing “at least four bombs” going off. The mayor of Bossangoa also confirmed that “the Russians” had been targeted, without specifying further. Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group have been used by CAR authorities to fend off armed rebel groups, though they’ve been accused of myriad war crimes in the country. Read it at Agence France-Presse
Defense One
Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live
The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
aircargonews.net
MSC Air Cargo prepares for take off as first freighter arrives
MSC Air Cargo will soon launch operations as its partner airline Atlas Air has taken delivery of the first freighter that it will operate on behalf of the shipping company. Atlas Air said that is had today taken delivery of a B777-2oo freighter that it will operate on behalf of MSC Air Cargo as part of a previously announced ACMI agreement.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Bestfly receives first Bell 505 helicopter for West Africa
The newly delivered aircraft is the first Bell 505 in Angola and BESTFLY has expressed plans to add a second helicopter to its fleet in later 2022. Bell Textron Inc., a subsidiary of Textron Inc. announced the delivery of the first Bell 505 to BESTFLY, an Angolan aviation company. Bell Textron signed a purchase agreement for a Bell 505 with BESTFLY in March 2022, with the intent to purchase a second 505 in 2023. The newly delivered helicopter is the first 505 sold in Angola and West Africa.
The Jewish Press
Israel Completes First Test of BARAK Long Range Robust Interceptor
The Israeli Navy, Israel’s Defense Ministry, and the Israel Aerospace Industries on Wednesday successfully completed the first interception test of the BARAK Long Range Robust Interceptor (LRAD) aboard a Sa’ar 6-Class Corvette. Based on the Air & Missile Defense Division’s acclaimed and field-proven Barak family, the BARAK LRAD...
helihub.com
Bell Training Academy achieves 230,000 flight training hours
In the heart of North Texas lies Bell’s state-of-the-art global headquarters for helicopter training. With combined experience of more than 250 years of technical instruction and exceeding 230,000 total flight hours for trainees in more than 135 countries, the Bell Training Academy (BTA) is an international hub for commercial and military pilot and technical training.
navalnews.com
Preligens Report: Detecting China’s Aircraft Carriers
Aircraft carriers are the capital ships of navy fleets. In the last years, China has started the construction of additional carriers at a rapid pace, posing a serious challenge to the balance of military powers in the Indo-Pacific seas. This document gathers detections and identifications on optical satellite imagery for...
Comments / 0