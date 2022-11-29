Read full article on original website
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
San Francisco 49ers Get Huge Defensive Boost Ahead Of Dolphins Game
The 49ers is a top-rated defense in the NFL, and it's about to get even better. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead returned to practice in limited fashion on Thursday after being sidelined with plantar fasciitis and an ankle fracture for almost two months. Armstead, who hasn’t ...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014
It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 13 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
John Elway's Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
The Denver Broncos have received little contribution from their 2020 NFL draft class.
Yardbarker
Report: Broncos wanted another star QB over Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were thrilled when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, but that does not mean he was their first choice. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with multiple NFL executives who are convinced that the Broncos wanted to trade for Aaron Rodgers during the offseason and pivoted to Wilson when they could not get the reigning MVP.
Yardbarker
Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return
The Cleveland Browns are about to get a tune-up, the likes of which they haven’t seen in decades. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for the team on Sunday when it visits NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. It is sure...
Yardbarker
Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator
The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
Lamar Jackson reveals surprise person who told him to take down vulgar tweet
After Sunday's defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a Twitter user suggested that the Ravens "Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team," while tagging the former MVP. This came after Jackson went just 16-for-32 with 254 passing yards and one touchdown but added a team-high 89 rushing yards.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Believes Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s Harsh Comments After Week 6 Win Were Directed At Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers had just defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Fie — I mean, Acrisure Stadium. During the post-game celebrations, a live video caught Steelers players walking back to the locker room. Usually there is not a lot to see during these videos. Players are usually yelling and getting hyped after a big win. But this particular video brought up a huge debate amongst Steelers fans.
Well done Broncos fans! Here’s where you rank among the NFL’s rudest fan bases
It's not a written requirement to complete a cotilion course ahead of becoming a supporter of an NFL franchise, but it would appear that some teams' fan bases have carried themselves in aloft more so than others when it comes to overall rudeness.
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
Yardbarker
New York Giants receive good news on Xavier McKinney’s hand injury
The New York Giants are trying to make a playoff push heading into Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. Washington has won three consecutive games, whereas the Giants have lost their last two to Detroit and Dallas. However, with the team littered with injuries, the coaching staff has had their...
Yardbarker
Eagles Receive Huge Injury News On TE Dallas Goedert
After a hiccup in Week 10 on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles have gotten things back on track the last two weeks. They have defeated the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, accomplishing both without the services of tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert was injured...
Yardbarker
2 Bold Predictions For Chiefs Vs. Bengals
When you look across the NFL landscape, Week 13 is full of great matchups. None are better than the showdown in Cincinnati between two of the best teams in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday. This game features two top...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray rips former teammate Patrick Peterson for calling him selfish
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a fiery response Wednesday to comments made earlier in the day by former teammate Patrick Peterson, who said the quarterback only cared about himself. Murray denied Peterson's accusation in a rebuttal posted on Twitter. He also called out Peterson for using his name to...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Defender Named One Of NFL’s Top Free Agents For 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a number of free agents following thee 2022 season. Faces that have been a part of the franchise for several years will be looking for a new home while certain new faces like defensive lineman, Larry Ogunjobi will have his one-year deal come to an end. It will be interesting to see how new general manager, Omar Khan approaches his first full off-season with so many questions. According to Pro Football Focus, the organization has one of the top 25 soon-to-bee free agents and it may not be who one would expect given the number of guys who could be on their way out.
Yardbarker
Legendary broadcaster Gus Johnson reveals national title pick
As the lead broadcaster of Fox Sports' biggest college football games this season, Gus Johnson has seen a lot of the country's top teams. There's one program he sees as a cut above the rest. "I don't see anybody as a threat to Georgia," said Johnson. Johnson spoke with Yardbarker...
Yardbarker
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb proves HOFer Michael Irvin wrong
Earlier this season, former Cowboys star Michael Irvin dissed Dallas wideout CeeDee Lamb. "CeeDee Lamb is no Amari Cooper," the Pro Football Hall of Famer said. In the offseason, Dallas dealt four-time Pro Bowler Cooper to the Browns. Actually, Lamb is better than Cooper. Through 11 games, Lamb has 64...
