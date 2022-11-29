Mrs. Betty Lou O’Connor Warren, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN died Tuesday November 29, 2022. She was born in Fort Fairfield, ME on November 27, 1934 and was raised on the family farm in Carlingford, New Brunswick, Canada. She came to Tennessee after marrying Norman “Jack” Warren who was serving in the United States Air Force in northern Maine.

