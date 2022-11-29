ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

murfreesboro.com

10 Year Anniversary Celebration for Mayday Brewery

Congratulations to Mayday Brewery for their 10 year anniversary celebration on Wednesday, November 30th at 4pm. Mayday Brewery is located at 521 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-603-7699.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Whataburger

Congratulations to Whataburger for their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, November 30th at 11am. Whataburger is located at 1835 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-410-2720.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Buchanan Elementary Embraces ‘House’ System to Build Core Values, Culture Across All Grade Levels in the School

It can be tough for a new student to enter school and feel like they are part of the larger community. Principal Ashley Witt and her team at Buchanan Elementary School are using a culture-building strategy that groups students from all grades into “houses” where they can learn from each other Buchanan School spotlightand interact with a variety of students and adults.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

