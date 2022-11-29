ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murfreesboro.com

Betty Lou O’Connor Warren Obituary

Mrs. Betty Lou O’Connor Warren, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN died Tuesday November 29, 2022. She was born in Fort Fairfield, ME on November 27, 1934 and was raised on the family farm in Carlingford, New Brunswick, Canada. She came to Tennessee after marrying Norman “Jack” Warren who was serving in the United States Air Force in northern Maine.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Whataburger

Congratulations to Whataburger for their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, November 30th at 11am. Whataburger is located at 1835 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-410-2720.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Police Announce Takedown of Man in Multi-State Theft of Electronic Handheld Scanners

An electronic handheld scanner theft investigation by Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Property Crimes Division detectives is instrumental in arresting man who has allegedly committed the same crime in multiple states. Anthony Canales, 34, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by Nashville Airport Police on Tuesday November 29. MPD...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy