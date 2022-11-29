Read full article on original website
1 dental practice's secret to reducing operating costs
Luke Morgan, DDS, connected with Becker's on Dec. 1 to discuss what his practice, Luke M. Morgan, D.D.S. and Associates in Mechanicsville, Md., is doing to reduce operating costs. Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for clarity and brevity. Question: What are you doing to reduce operating costs?. Dr....
17 notable dental supply updates in 2022
From company investments to supply chain shortages, here are 17 notable dental supply updates that have taken place so far this year:. 1. Dentsply Sirona completed its internal audit launched in March investigating financial reporting matters. 2. Henry Schein acquired dental supply distributor Midway Dental Supply. It also completed its...
Sonrava Health teams up with dental benefits company
Sonrava Health has entered a strategic alliance with independent dental benefits company FCL Dental. "Our goal is to supercharge our growing proprietary network of nearly 600 hard wall offices with a wraparound PPO network of high-quality, independent doctors, creating a highly attractive integrated oral health network for our clients," Sonrava Health Chair and CEO Daniel Crowley said in a Nov. 30 news release.
3 dental acquisitions in November
Here are three dental acquisitions that took place in November:. 1. Boca Raton, Fla.-based DSO Sage Dental acquired dental practices in Wesley Chapel and New Tampa, Fla. 2. Cloud 9 Software, a dental practice management system, acquired orthodontics-focused practice management platform Focus Ortho. 3. United Dental Corp., a dental partnership...
Endodontic Practice Partners secures $100M debt facility
Nashville-based Endodontic Practice Partners landed a $100M debt facility from Twin Brook Capital Partners. The deal will help support the specialty partnership organization's growth, according to a Dec. 1 news release. The transaction closed Nov. 2.
3 clear aligner updates
Here are three clear aligner updates Becker's has reported on since Nov. 2:. 1. Dental software and clear aligner company uLab Systems launched a business line to manufacture private-label clear aligner products. 2. SmileDirectClub launched an artificial intelligence-guided platform that shows patients projected treatment outcomes. 3. Spark released a line...
Dentistry's private equity boom in 2022
Private equity-backed dental groups and firms have been active this year acquiring practices, making investments and launching new deals. Here are more than 20 deals that have taken place this year:. Note: This list is not exhaustive. River Edge, N.J.-based Riverside Oral Surgery received investments from private equity firms MedEquity...
Patient no-shows, cancellations continue to be top barrier for dental practices
Patient no-shows and cancellations less than 24 hours prior to an appointment were the top barrier preventing dental practice schedules from being 100 percent full in November, according to a recent poll by the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly...
What 3 dentists expect from the next generation of leaders
The economic and industry challenges faced by the dental leaders of today — including emerging technology and the influence of private equity— are helping to shape the leaders of tomorrow. Here are three dentists' insights on what they expect and hope to see from the next generation of...
Patterson Dental reports $628.9M in net sales for Q2
Dental supply company Patterson Dental brought in $628.9 million in net sales for the second quarter of its fiscal year. Five notes on the company's second quarter financial performance:. 1. Internal sales increased by 1.6 percent compared to the second quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. 2. Internal dental segment...
7 artificial intelligence updates in dentistry
Here are seven artificial intelligence updates that have taken place in the dental industry since Oct. 31:. 1. Overjet partnered with ProHEALTH Dental, Platinum Dental Services and Coast Dental to provide its artificial intelligence technology at the organizations' locations. 2. Henry Schein One, a joint venture of Henry Schein and...
Top 10 largest DSOs heading into 2023
Here are 10 of the largest DSOs in the U.S. by number of affiliated or supported practices. Contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com with questions or updates for this list. 1. Heartland Dental — More than 1,650 practices. 2. Aspen Dental — More than 1,000 practices. 3. Pacific Dental...
39% of dentists 'somewhat confident' in economic recovery of their practices
About 39 percent of dentists are "somewhat confident" in the economic recovery of their dental practice, according to a recent poll by the American Dental Association. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report for the week of Nov. 14. The Health Policy Institute surveyed 1,137 dentists about their confidence in economic recovery over the next six months.
80% of dentists find recruiting hygienists 'extremely challenging'
More than 80 percent of dentists are finding the recruitment of dental hygienists to be "extremely challenging," according to a poll by the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report for the week...
