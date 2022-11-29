PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom — Are you a picky eater? You may want to give some foods you don’t like another chance in a different color dish!. A new study finds the color of bowls and plates can actually influence the taste perception of certain people — especially those who are very picky about what they eat. Researchers from the University of Portsmouth say this is the first study to find a link between the color of dishware and food neophobia, or the reluctance to eat or try new foods.

1 DAY AGO