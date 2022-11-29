Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Gravity may be the actual trigger for irritable bowel syndrome
LOS ANGELES — The only way some people may be able to prevent irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is to literally change the laws of physics! Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center say the hidden cause of IBS could be gravity itself. “As long as there’s been life on Earth, from...
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
studyfinds.org
Steroid injections for pain relief may actually worsen knee arthritis, studies warn
CHICAGO — Two new studies have found that steroid injections for knee pain related to osteoarthritis can actually make things worse for patients. Researchers from the University of California-San Francisco and Chicago Medical School of Rosalind Franklin University say that both MRI scans and X-ray imaging showed that steroid injections significantly exacerbated the progression of knee osteoarthritis. In the United States, this condition is the most common form of arthritis, affecting over 32 million adults. Additionally, over 10 percent of patients with knee osteoarthritis seek steroid or hyaluronic acid injections to relieve their pain.
studyfinds.org
Laser light therapy could help improve short term memory
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Short term memory can be improved using laser light therapy, according to experiments by an international team. The treatment, called transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM), is applied to the right prefrontal cortex, an area of the brain that is important for short term memory. Scientists from the University of Birmingham and Beijing Normal University found that participants’ working memory improved up to 25 percent after several minutes of treatment.
studyfinds.org
Pandemic stress literally caused teen brains to age by several years
STANFORD, Calif. — Stress from the COVID-19 pandemic led to teenagers’ brains physically aging faster, new research reveals. Stanford University scientists report that pandemic-related stressors have literally altered the brain structure of adolescents, making them appear several years older in comparison to their peers prior to the global health crisis.
studyfinds.org
Smallest ever mobile lifeform created — opening the door to disease-curing microrobots
OSAKA, Japan — Scientists have created the smallest ever mobile lifeform, opening the door to curing diseases with cell-mimicking robots. Scientists in Japan inserted the tiny genome, containing DNA an organism needs to survive and function, into an empty cell. It also sheds fresh light on how cell motility arose during evolution. Walking, swimming, or flying can be traced back to cellular movements.
studyfinds.org
How to sleep better: Exercise regularly, study shows
TRONDHEIM, Norway — Sleep is essential to robust health, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy to come by — especially lately. The pandemic left countless people tossing and turning all night long, with insomnia rates skyrocketing over the past few years. There are endless sleep aids out there that claim to help promote slumber, from prescription pills to over-the-counter remedies, but new research out of Norway reports the best recipe for a good night’s sleep is a solid workout at the gym.
studyfinds.org
Mysterious bright flash in deep space revealed — as supermassive black hole pointing straight at Earth!
GREENBELT, Md. — A supermassive black hole has been captured ripping apart a star 8.5 billion light years from Earth. Astronomers say this phenomenon is the source of a mysterious bright flash researchers discovered in deep space, adding that the black hole’s “jet stream” is pointing right at our planet.
studyfinds.org
Color of dishware can actually trick taste buds of picky eaters
PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom — Are you a picky eater? You may want to give some foods you don’t like another chance in a different color dish!. A new study finds the color of bowls and plates can actually influence the taste perception of certain people — especially those who are very picky about what they eat. Researchers from the University of Portsmouth say this is the first study to find a link between the color of dishware and food neophobia, or the reluctance to eat or try new foods.
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
