Saint Helens, OR

Caring Community: Toy N Joy launches online, in-person auctions

By The Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 3 days ago

The Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction is celebrating 40-years of helping the community by hosting a Ruby Jubilee Celebration.

Organizers are offering a hybrid event this year with an online auction leading up to the live event with dinner with silent, live auctions and more Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.

Ticket sales for the Dec. 3 event at the fairgrounds are closed and sold out.

The funds raised by The Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction benefit many organizations in Columbia County who provide toys and food baskets to local kids and families who could use assistance during the Christmas season.

Supported organizations include, The Toy N Joy and Holiday Hope 2022 Programs, sponsored by the Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) Volunteer Firefighters Association, and the St. Helens Kiwanis Club, Scappoose Fire Department Share & Care, Community Action Team, and the Columbia Pacific Food Bank.

Items up for auction include gift certificates from Waste Management, Family Fun RV, Bayport RV, Anytime Fitness, Residential Re-Key Service and Columbia Pacific Food Bank.

“This year we’re celebrating 40 years of Merchants’ Toy N Joy, a Ruby Jubilee by bringing you our first ever hybrid event, this means that whether you’re attending in person or only able to join us online, there is something for everyone,” a release from the organizers start. “Many fabulous gift certificates are only available during the online event and will not be a part of the in-person auction on Dec. 3. As an online participant, you can purchase raffle tickets online from now until Dec. 3 for various raffle prizes.”

Participants may register to bid online by using personals links.

“Whether you’re one of our many generous donors, participating online this week, and/or attending our in-person event at the Columbia County Fairgrounds on Dec. 3, together we’re making the season brighter for many local families this holiday season and we thank you for making Merchants’ Toy N Joy 40th Annual Auction our best one yet,” the release states.

Families in need

Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s Toy N Joy applications are now live on the association’s website and available to residents within Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s district boundaries.

If you are a family in the Warren, St. Helens, Columbia City, Deer Island, Goble, Prescott or Rainier and need food, toys or clothing for your children this holiday season you can apply online using the following link: https://www.crfr.com/toynjoy.

Paper applications are available at our St. Helens and Rainier Fire stations.

Forms must be filled out and or returned by 5 p.m. Dec. 5, to the St. Helens station at 105 S. Columbia Boulevard or Rainier Fire station at 211 West 2nd Street. The CRFR administration building is under construction so that location is not available.

“The sooner your application is turned in, the better chances we have of fulfilling holiday requests,” a CRFR Volunteer Association Facebook states.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s Toy N Joy program is supported by the Merchants Toy N Joy Auction, Kiwanis Holiday Hope, Columbia Pacific Food Bank, HOPE of Rainier along with other local businesses and private donors.

“We can’t thank the community enough for their support the children and families in our community,” the CRFR Facebook post states.

The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
590
Followers
854
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

